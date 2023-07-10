Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 10, 2023

Argos, Als Injury Reports: Williams, Phillips sit out Mon. practice

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Friday at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal.

In Toronto, the Argos opened their week without five players, including linebacker Jordan Williams (knee), wide receiver Cam Phillips (chest), defensive back Eric Sutton (knee), and offensive linemen Dylan Giffen (chest) and Isiah Cage (thigh).

The Alouettes didn’t practice on Monday after playing Sunday night against the BC Lions in Vancouver.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Brandon Barlow DL Healthy Scratch Full
Jared Brinkman DL Healthy Scratch Full
Isiah Cage OL Thigh DNP
Dylan Giffen OL Chest DNP
Peter Nicastro OL Head Limited
Cam Phillips WR Chest DNP
Robert Priester DB Ankle Full
Eric Sutton DB Knee DNP
Jordan Williams LB Knee DNP

 

