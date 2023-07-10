Argos, Als Injury Reports: Williams, Phillips sit out Mon. practice

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Friday at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal.

In Toronto, the Argos opened their week without five players, including linebacker Jordan Williams (knee), wide receiver Cam Phillips (chest), defensive back Eric Sutton (knee), and offensive linemen Dylan Giffen (chest) and Isiah Cage (thigh).

The Alouettes didn’t practice on Monday after playing Sunday night against the BC Lions in Vancouver.