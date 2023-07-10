Elks, Ticats Injury Reports: Grymes limited on Sunday

- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Where To Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
- Forums
Follow CFL
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have submitted their first injury report of the week ahead of their matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
A pair of offensive linemen, David Foucault (foot) and Andrew Garnett (abdominal) did not participate in Sunday’s session while defensive back Aaron Grymes (knee) was limited.
Hamilton did not practice after playing on Saturday night and therefore did not have an injury report to share.
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Woodly Appolon
|LB
|Knee
|Limited
|Marloshawn Franklin Jr.
|DB
|Hand
|Limited
|David Foucault
|OL
|Foot
|DNP
|Andrew Garnett
|OL
|Abdominal
|DNP
|Aaron Grymes
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
|Eli Mencer
|LB
|Chest
|Limited
|Mario Villamizar
|FB
|Illness
|DNP