Injury Reports July 10, 2023

Elks, Ticats Injury Reports: Grymes limited on Sunday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have submitted their first injury report of the week ahead of their matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

A pair of offensive linemen, David Foucault (foot) and Andrew Garnett (abdominal) did not participate in Sunday’s session while defensive back Aaron Grymes (knee) was limited.

Hamilton did not practice after playing on Saturday night and therefore did not have an injury report to share.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Woodly Appolon LB Knee Limited
Marloshawn Franklin Jr. DB Hand Limited
David Foucault OL Foot DNP
Andrew Garnett OL Abdominal DNP
Aaron Grymes DB Knee Limited
Eli Mencer LB Chest Limited
Mario Villamizar FB Illness DNP

 

