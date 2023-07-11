CFL Honour Roll, Week 5: Harris, Jeffcoat, Riders O-line make the grade

TORONTO — Trevor Harris, Jackson Jeffcoat, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 5 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 5: OFFENCE

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 12 – EDM 11

PFF Player Grade: 88.2

19-of-29 passing for 292 yards and one touchdown

Game-high 39-yard pass to Mitchell Picton in the second quarter

One 13-yard rush on the game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 5: DEFENCE

DL | Jackson Jeffcoat | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 24 – CGY 11

PFF Player Grade: 84.1

38 total defensive snaps, one pass knockdown

85.1 Grade on 25 pass rush snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 5: OFFENSIVE LINE

Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 12 – EDM 11

