Fantasy Projections: Zeroing in on consistency

Consistency is all that matters when putting together a CFL fantasy lineup, so while there will be a number of cool sleepers to consider come Wednesday, let’s focus our Week 6 projections on those who have been kind to fantasy users the first five weeks of the season.

Quarterbacks

1. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $15,000 Salary (15.6 Projected Fantasy Points): Over the past three games, Harris has averaged 323.3 passing yards and has thrown at least one major in each game this season. He should exceed his 17.6 average FP against a Stampeders’ secondary that he’s had torched in the past.

2. Chad Kelly, Toronto, $15,000 Salary (15.0): Facing a tough Alouettes’ defence will be a challenge, but we said the same thing about the Argos before they lit up BC two weeks ago. Kelly is averaging 19.9 FP per game and is the conductor of an Argos’ offence that averages a league-best 33.7 offensive points per game.

3. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (18.5): Collaros’ fantasy production perked up with 13.4 FP in the Week 5 win over the Stampeders, a sign that perhaps the doldrums from Week 3 are behind him. His projection seems attainable, yet the REDBLACKS’ defence has been sneaky good this season.

4. Cody Fajardo, Montreal, $15,000 Salary (17.7): Fajardo has produced at least 17.5 FP in three of his four starts. Despite facing a turnover-addictive Toronto defence, expect Fajardo to continue airing the ball out at his league-best 10.0 per attempt against an Argos’ D that’s allowed a league-high 321.7 yards per game.

5. Taylor Cornelius, Edmonton, $14,400 Salary (10.9): Cornelius showed positive signs of an upswing with 18.8 FP in Edmonton’s loss to the Roughriders. Facing a Ticats’ defence that has yielded 27.8 offensive points per game, the risk is obvious, but Cornelius is due for a monster outing.

Running Backs

1. James Butler, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (13.0): Yes, the Elks did an excellent job in bottling up the Roughriders’ ground game in Week 5. We don’t see a repeat, so look for Butler to see favorable running lanes against the league’s worst run defence.

2. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $11,700 Salary (13.3): He’s still something of a bargain, so despite the fact he was slowed down in the second half of the Stamps’ Week 5 loss to the Bombers, Mills and his league-best 91 yards per game should thrive against a Saskatchewan run defence that’s allowing 112.8 yards per contest.

3. Jamal Morrow, Saskatchewan, $12,100 Salary (10.8): Morrow has underachieved in three of his four games, yet there’s always the chance he gets going and produces 150 yards from scrimmage. That always could come at the expense of the Stampeders, who have been surprisingly generous to opposing runners this season.

4. AJ Ouellette, Toronto, $12,400 Salary (13.5): Ouellette has averaged a healthy 16.8 FP per game and will continue to get his share of touches near the goal line. He hasn’t factored too much in the passing game, an element of his game that is due to be resolved.

5. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (14.1): Ottawa allows just 3.9 yards per carry, second only to the Argonauts. Those fantasy users investing in him this week will need to bank on Oliveira either racking up points as a receiver or that he gets touches near the goal line.

6. Kevin Brown, Edmonton, $15,000 Salary (9.0): Hamilton has the league’s second-worst run defence, so it stands to reason the Elks will finally have an opportunity to see what Brown can do for their chances of winning a home game.

Receivers

1. Austin Mack, Montreal, $9,800 Salary (15.1): Coming off a “season-low” 15.2 FP in the loss to BC, Mack will be closer to 20 FP going against a suspect Toronto secondary that’s allowed a league-high seven passing majors.

2. Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (15.9): No receiver has been targeted more than Schoen (42), and with his efficiency rating starting to climb, expect his fantasy numbers to do the same.

3. Kaion Julien-Grant, Montreal, $11,700 Salary (12.9): No one could have expected that, come Week 6, two of the three best fantasy receivers would be from a team that entered the season seeking to replace the league’s best pass catcher, but here we are. We said Julien-Grant would be a breakout receiver, and he’s proven us right.

4. Tim White, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (11.9): There’s no way White is going another game with just one reception for seven yards, not against an Edmonton defence that’s allowed nine completions of better than 30 yards.

5. Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan, $9,500 Salary (12.4): One of three Roughriders receivers ranked in the top-10 in receiving yards, Emilus gets the edge here because of his stellar 162.6 efficiency rate. There’s strong value here going against the Elks.

6. D’haquille Williams, Hamilton, $14,400 Salary (11.3): Williams is tied for fourth with four receptions of better than 20 yards. It’s only a matter of time before he and pivot Matthew Shiltz get in tune, and what better time to do so than against his former Elks teammates?

7. Tevin Jones, Saskatchewan, $12,100 Salary (13.0): By the end of Week 6, Jones will have eclipsed his season totals from 2022 while further establishing himself as a consistent producer of double-digit fantasy production.

8. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (12.0): Demski used Week 5 to get back into game shape after missing the previous week. Even with the potential of Greg McCrae becoming more of a factor in the passing game, Demski is due for a solid rebound against the REDBLACKS.

9. Damonte Coxie, Toronto, $12,700 Salary (7.0): He’s too good a receiver to have just 13 targets in three games. Part of his lack of attention comes from how good the Argos’ ground game has been, but Coxie’s big play potential and 117.5 efficiency rate suggests it’s time Chad Kelly gets him more involved.

10. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $13,400 Salary (9.9): Dustin Crum is going to need a reliable target going into his first CFL start. Enter Hardy, who is second in the league with 35 targets and should be much better than his current 56.8 efficiency rate has shown.

11. Tre Odoms-Dukes, Calgary, $9,600 Salary (10.4): Right now, Odoms-Dukes is the featured target in the banged-up Stampeders’ receiving room. There’s upside for double digit opportunities if Jake Maier can get him the ball.

12. Steven Dunbar Jr., Edmonton, $13,500 Salary (8.0): With Eugene Lewis out, Dunbar has become the top option in the Elks’ passing game. At least for this week.

Defences

1. Toronto, $9,600 Salary (9.7): The Argos have forced a league-best 13 turnovers while averaging 11.3 FP per game.

2. Winnipeg, $10,900 Salary (9.6): Only the Elks (-5) have a worse turnover ratio than the -4 the REDBLACKS are sporting. That feels like Adam Bighill and Friends will thrive.

3. Hamilton, $6,100 Salary (6.1): As mentioned in the Week 6 Start/Sit, there is considerable potential in going with the Tiger-Cats against the mistake-prone Elks.

4. Ottawa, $8,800 Salary (8.5): The REDBLACKS have forced 10 turnovers to go along with 14 sacks. This is an interesting play against the Blue Bombers.