CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 6

TORONTO — We’ve hit the quarter mark of the CFL season and things are continuing to heat up across the country with four must-see matchups in Week 6.
Things start in Edmonton when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats take the trip west to battle the Elks. Edmonton still hasn’t gotten a win this season, or a win at home in quite some time, and they’ll be looking to do just that on Thursday night. The Ticats, on the other hand, improved to 1-3 with a win over Ottawa last weekend and hope to make it two-in-a-row on their road trip.
Friday night will see the undefeated Toronto Argonauts head to Montreal for a contest against the Alouettes. Chad Kelly and the 3-0 Argos are fresh off a bye and will hope to remain the CFL’s only undefeated team with a win. Montreal has dropped their last two contests and will be trying to get back in the win column against a tough Argos defence and powerful run game.
And finally, Saturday’s doubleheader starts in Ottawa where the REDBLACKS welcome the Blue Bombers to town. Winnipeg has just one loss on the season (Week 3 against BC) and Ottawa has just one win. Jeremiah Masoli suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles last week so the REDBLACKS turn to Dustin Crum, who finished out the game against Hamilton. Can the REDBLACKS get their second win at home this season or will the Bombers remain undefeated on the road?
The last game of the week features the 3-1 Roughriders hosting the 1-3 Stampeders. These two teams met just a few weeks ago in a thrilling overtime battle in Calgary. What do they have in store this week? Trevor Harris and co. hope they give their fans at Mosaic Stadium something to cheer about but Jake Maier and his Stampeders will look to hand them an L.
HIGH AND MIGHTY
- Toronto vs. Montreal is a rematch of last year’s Eastern Final.
- The Argonauts are 3-0 for the first time since 1991. They last started 4-0 in 1983. Both teams finished first in the East Division and went on to win the Grey Cup.
- Toronto has averaged league-lows in rushing yards allowed per game (57.7) and yards per rush allowed (3.6). They lead the league with one rushing touchdown allowed.
- The Argonauts are +9 in turnover ratio (four giveaways to 13 takeaways). Those takeaways have resulted in 65 of their 120 total points (54 per cent).
- Chad Kelly has led the Argos on 42 drives, with 11 ending in touchdowns (26.2 per cent).
- Kelly is 3-1 as a starter. His loss came in Week 21 last season against Montreal.
- Last year, Toronto won the season series 2-1 against the Alouettes.
- Since Ryan Dinwiddie became Toronto’s head coach, they are 5-2 coming off a bye, including an active streak of four victories.
WE MEET AGAIN
- Calgary and Saskatchewan will meet again after the Riders’ thrilling 29-26 overtime victory in Week 3.
- The Stampeders are 15-5 in their last 20 matchups with Saskatchewan, including winning their last three – and eight of the past nine – at Mosaic Stadium.
- The last time Saskatchewan beat Calgary in Regina was August 19, 2018 (40-27).
- In Week 3, Jamal Morrow totaled 133 rushing yards against Calgary.
- Trevor Harris is 2-10-2 all-time against the Stampeders.
QUICK SLANTS
- Home teams have won their last five games, including a 4-0 sweep last week. Home teams are 10-9 this season.
- Sacks are up 15 per cent compared to last season.
- Coaches challenges are down 21 per cent this year.
- Teams facing third and short (two yards or less) have a success rate of 76 per cent, compared to 87.2 per cent last season.
- Teams are 7-of-14 when attempting two point converts this season. Hamilton is the only team to make more than one.
- Hamilton’s offence has come out on top in time of possession in each game, and they lead the league averaging 32.28.
- Hamilton’s Carthell Flowers-Llyod leads the league with nine special teams tackles. Winnipeg’s Tanner Cadwallader and Calgary’s Darius Williams are second with seven.
- Since joining the Ticats, Marc Liegghio is 9-for-9 on field goal attempts.
- Edmonton and Hamilton have played 99 games in CFL history; Edmonton holds a 60-38-1 record in the matchup.
- The Elks won their lone game against the Ticats last year 29-25 at Tim Hortons Field. Prior to that, Hamilton had won its five previous games against Edmonton.
- Last week, Edmonton’s Kevin Brown registered a season-high 15 carries for 65 yards, while adding two receptions for 26 yards.
- In their past seven matchups with Toronto at Percival Molson Stadium, the Alouettes are 6-1.
- Montreal leads the league with 12 30+ yard pass completions; BC is second with nine.
- Cody Fajardo is 3-1 in his career against the Argonauts.
- In his first season, the Alouettes’ Austin Mack leads the league in receiving yards (388) and 30+ yard receptions (five). He has averaged 16.9 yards per catch.
- Montreal’s Canadian receiver Kaion Julien-Grant is third in the league with 351 yards.
- Winnipeg has won five straight against Ottawa.
- Winnipeg tops the CFL with 28 pass knockdowns, followed by Saskatchewan with 18. The Blue Bombers are led by Willie Jefferson, Evan Holm and Deatrick Nichols who are tied for the league-lead with five each. The team is on pace for a league record 104, besting the 1991 Lions’ mark of 89.
- Sergio Castillo made all three of his field goal attempts last week, extending his streak to 21 straight.
- Ottawa’s quarterback Dustin Crum had a league-best 91 rushing yards last week to go with 149 passing yards.
- Last week, Ottawa’s Tyron Vrede led the league with 11 defensive tackles against Hamilton.
- Calgary’s Micah Awe leads the league with 37 defensive tackles. His career high is 74 in 2021 with Ottawa.
- Saskatchewan’s Trevor Harris (29,769) needs 231 passing yards to reach 30,000 in his career.