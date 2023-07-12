CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 6

TORONTO — We’ve hit the quarter mark of the CFL season and things are continuing to heat up across the country with four must-see matchups in Week 6.

Things start in Edmonton when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats take the trip west to battle the Elks. Edmonton still hasn’t gotten a win this season, or a win at home in quite some time, and they’ll be looking to do just that on Thursday night. The Ticats, on the other hand, improved to 1-3 with a win over Ottawa last weekend and hope to make it two-in-a-row on their road trip.

Friday night will see the undefeated Toronto Argonauts head to Montreal for a contest against the Alouettes. Chad Kelly and the 3-0 Argos are fresh off a bye and will hope to remain the CFL’s only undefeated team with a win. Montreal has dropped their last two contests and will be trying to get back in the win column against a tough Argos defence and powerful run game.

And finally, Saturday’s doubleheader starts in Ottawa where the REDBLACKS welcome the Blue Bombers to town. Winnipeg has just one loss on the season (Week 3 against BC) and Ottawa has just one win. Jeremiah Masoli suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles last week so the REDBLACKS turn to Dustin Crum, who finished out the game against Hamilton. Can the REDBLACKS get their second win at home this season or will the Bombers remain undefeated on the road?

The last game of the week features the 3-1 Roughriders hosting the 1-3 Stampeders. These two teams met just a few weeks ago in a thrilling overtime battle in Calgary. What do they have in store this week? Trevor Harris and co. hope they give their fans at Mosaic Stadium something to cheer about but Jake Maier and his Stampeders will look to hand them an L.

Buy Week 6 Tickets

» Thursday, 9:00 p.m. ET: Hamilton at Edmonton

» Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Toronto at Montreal

» Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET: Winnipeg at Ottawa

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Calgary at Saskatchewan

HIGH AND MIGHTY

Toronto vs. Montreal is a rematch of last year’s Eastern Final.

The Argonauts are 3-0 for the first time since 1991. They last started 4-0 in 1983. Both teams finished first in the East Division and went on to win the Grey Cup.

Toronto has averaged league-lows in rushing yards allowed per game (57.7) and yards per rush allowed (3.6). They lead the league with one rushing touchdown allowed.

The Argonauts are +9 in turnover ratio (four giveaways to 13 takeaways). Those takeaways have resulted in 65 of their 120 total points (54 per cent).

Chad Kelly has led the Argos on 42 drives, with 11 ending in touchdowns (26.2 per cent).

Kelly is 3-1 as a starter. His loss came in Week 21 last season against Montreal.

Last year, Toronto won the season series 2-1 against the Alouettes.

Since Ryan Dinwiddie became Toronto’s head coach, they are 5-2 coming off a bye, including an active streak of four victories.

WE MEET AGAIN

Calgary and Saskatchewan will meet again after the Riders’ thrilling 29-26 overtime victory in Week 3.

The Stampeders are 15-5 in their last 20 matchups with Saskatchewan, including winning their last three – and eight of the past nine – at Mosaic Stadium.

The last time Saskatchewan beat Calgary in Regina was August 19, 2018 (40-27).

In Week 3, Jamal Morrow totaled 133 rushing yards against Calgary.

Trevor Harris is 2-10-2 all-time against the Stampeders.

QUICK SLANTS