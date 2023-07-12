Fantasy Sleepers: Unearthing roster gems

As promised, one of our Week 5 Sleepers delivered as BC’s Jevon Cottoy ($12,800) scored 15.5 fantasy points and finished as the seventh-highest scorer of the week despite less than 0.1 percent of fantasy users selecting him.

Can we duplicate our magic in Week 6 (and have more fantasy users roll the dice)? You bet.

PLAY CFL FANTASY

» Learn more about CFL Fantasy here

» Sign up to play CFL Fantasy today!

» Start vs. Sit: Hamilton’s defence an option?

Quarterback

Matthew Shiltz, Hamilton, $9,700 Salary (at Edmonton, Thursday)

For the second time in as many games, Shiltz outplayed his projection, finishing with 14.1 FP in the Ticats’ Week 5 win over the REDBLACKS. He gets an even more favourable matchup this week in the form of an Elks’ defence that has allowed a league-high 385.2 yards per game and 22.6 offensive points per outing, second only to Hamilton. Although running back James Butler ($15,000) is the best play on the team, Shiltz’s value should be enhanced by the fact he will get wide receiver Tim White ($15,000) more involved than just the one reception he had in Week 5 while also furthering the rapport he has with WR Duke Williams ($14,400).

Running Back

De’Montre Tuggle, Ottawa, $7,700 Salary (vs. Winnipeg, Saturday)

Jackson Bennett ($6,700) threatens to cut into his carries and pivot Dustin Crum ($5,000) ran for 91 yards in Week 5, so there’s reason to be concerned about Tuggle’s fantasy value after he managed just 6.3 FP in Week 5 after he scored 20.2 FP the previous week. However, the Blue Bombers’ defence is generous when it comes to yards per carry as their 5.3 average is eighth overall despite the fact they allow only 81.2 yards per game on the ground. If the REDBLACKS can improve their modest 29:41 average time of possession, the door swings open for Tuggle to see more touches and allow his 5.5 yards per carry to expand what Crum and the Ottawa offence can do.

Receivers

Mitchell Picton, Saskatchewan, $5,300 Salary (vs. Calgary, Saturday)

The Roughriders have one of the best receiver groups in the league now that Picton is apparently becoming more involved in the passing game. After not scoring a single fantasy point the first three games, Picton came out of nowhere with four receptions for 76 yards and a major in Week 5, finishing with 17.6 FP.

With Trevor Harris throwing the ball, there will plenty of opportunities for targets against a Calgary defence that is eighth in opponents’ pass efficiency, and with the Stampeders focused on Shawn Bane Jr. ($12,500), Samuel Emilus ($9,500) and Tevin Jones ($12,100), Picton has an opportunity to show his Week 5 performance is indicative of what he can do if targeted frequently.

Drew Wolitarsky, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (at Ottawa, Saturday)

Wolitarsky is quietly in the initial stages of what might a career year for the unsung Blue Bomber. He has caught a touchdown pass in three of his five games while averaging 11.2 FP per game along with a very impressive 133.6 efficiency rate. There is little question that Zach Collaros ($15,000) has no problem looking for him near the goal line, where his six-foot-two, 224-pound frame makes him a nightmare for most defensive backs to contend with. Clearly established as the third receiver in the potent Winnipeg passing attack, expect Wolitarsky to continue being a solid yet unspectacular fantasy presence.

Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Toronto, $10,100 Salary (at Montreal, Friday)

Remember him? The 2022 East Division All-Star who was a vital part to the Argos’ run to the Grey Cup? Injuries have limited him to just seven receptions for 63 yards this season, but Gittens is well overdue to remind us of all just what a special talent he is.

The Alouettes’ defence has the league’s best opponents pass efficiency rate and has given up only three passing majors yet facing Chad Kelly ($15,000) and the diverse Toronto passing game will be a stiff challenge. This is a good week to place Gittens into your lineup and watch him reassert himself as the top receiver on the Argos.

Tyler Snead, Montreal, $4,800 Salary (vs. Toronto, Friday)

The Argonauts have allowed a league-high 321.7 passing yards per game and face a pivot in Cody Fajardo ($15,000) who shares the CFL lead with 10.0 yards per attempt. Snead had a solid showing in his CFL debut in Week 5 with four receptions for 61 yards, giving him 10.1 FP. If Snead is once again in the starting lineup, consider the low-end investment as he goes against a defence that has allowed a CFL-worst 71.7 completion percentage.