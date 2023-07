Three players fined from Week 5 action

TORONTO — The CFL has announced that three players were fined at the conclusion of Week 5’s games.

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Deontai Williams has been fined for a high hit on Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius.

Edmonton Elks defensive back Dwayne Thompson II has been fined for a high hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Tevin Jones.

Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Kony Ealy has been fined for striking Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Micah Johnson.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.