Riders bring back WR Jake Herslow

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Thursday that they have signed American wide receiver Jake Herslow.

Herslow (six-foot, 185 pounds) returns to the Riders after attending 2023 training camp with the club. He was initially signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft and attended rookie minicamp with the team.

The Virginia native played his senior season (2021) at the University of Houston. He had a breakout season and set career highs across the board, recording 35 receptions for 480 yards and five touchdowns.

Prior to his time in Houston, Herslow spent four collegiate seasons (2016-2019) at Old Dominion University. The former Monarch logged 11 receptions for 109 yards and was a contributor on special teams, registering 15 special teams tackles in 30 games.