Bombers, REDBLACKS kickoff Saturday’s doubleheader

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will hit the field at TD Place in the first of two games on the schedule Saturday.

Ottawa lost a lot more than their game last week when they fell on the road to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Starting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli had to be helped off the field in his first game back from an injury that had sidelined him since last season.

With Masoli out for the remainder of the year with an Achilles injury, opportunity has come knocking for Dustin Crum.

Head coach Bob Dyce will hand the keys to the offence to Crum from the get-go Saturday against one of the top defences in the league. The Bombers are allowing just north of 20 points per game.

RELATED

» Depth Chart: WPG | OTT

» Bombers, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Buy Tickets: Bombers at REDBLACKS

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

The REDBLACKS have found a way to rush for over 100 yards in back-to-back games thanks to Crum’s 91 yards a week ago and running back De’Montre Tuggle’s 126-yard performance against the Elks in Week 4. Now they’ll need to lean on the return of Devonte Williams as Tuggle is sidelined.

Finding yardage on the ground won’t be a simple task against a Bombers front that has held opposing rushers to 81.2 yards per game. That total is the second fewest in the league.

When Dyce wants the ball in the air, Crum will target Jaelon Acklin, Justin Hardy and Savon Scarver who all had multiple catches in last week’s loss. Acklin and Hardy combined for 109 yards and Crum’s ability to get the ball in the hands of his top playmakers will be important to the offences success.

The young quarterback says he’ll rely on his past experience when it comes to his preparation for the game.

“That’s something in college being a backup and working your way up, you learn to prepare as a starter each week and try to be ready for that,” Crum told OttawaREDBLACKS.com.

“I’m going to take the opportunity I have to try and put our team in the best position to win this week. I’m picking up as fast as I can. Making the mistakes as minute as possible and putting your team in the best position is the most important thing as a quarterback.”

Defensively, the REDBLACKS continue to impress and will take pride in shutting down quarterback Zach Collaros and the Bombers offence.

Defensive linemen Bryce Carter, Cleyon Laing, Lorenzo Mauldin and Kene Onyeka all recorded a sack in Week 5 and will line up against an offensive line that has allowed 13 on the season.

Collaros is known for taking care of the football, but that skill will be put to the test against a talented REDBLACKS secondary that has five picks in four games.

Defensive backs Damon Webb and Brandin Dandridge, along with linebacker Douglas Coleman III all had an interception against Hamilton and are turning into one of the more formidable units in the CFL.

With pressure coming at the line, Chris Kolankowski and Stanley Bryant will need to hold strong to give Collaros time in the pocket.

If Winnipeg’s pivot has time to read the defence, he’ll be able to find star receiver Dalton Schoen who he’s targeted a league high 42 times for 365 yards.

When the Bombers march into the redzone, Drew Wolitarsky will draw the attention of the defence as he tops the team with three touchdown receptions.

In the run game, running back Brady Oliveira leads all rushers with 400 yards but faces a defence on Friday that applies multiple layers of pressure.

Not to be outdone defensively and knowing Crum and company want to run the football, Willie Jefferson and his six sacks should have a significant impact on the outcome of the game.

But don’t expect Jefferson and the rest of the Bombers defence to take Crum lightly.

“Those guys are professionals just like us,” Jefferson told BlueBombers.com.

“I know absolutely nothing about this guy other than the stuff we saw on film. I know Jamal Parker played with him in college at Kent State but other than that we know he wants to pass the ball, but he will run if he needs to. He’s not really a sprinter, but he can get positive yardage if you let him. We’ve got to go out there and handle our business. We’ve got to do what we do, grind them down and make them quit.”

Attempting to stop Acklin and Hardy downfield will be Evan Holm and Deatrick Nichols who have five pass knockdowns each and will try to capitalize on Crum’s first start. The rookie threw a pair of picks in relief of Masoli in Week 5.

The REDBLACKS fed off the home crowd in their lone win of the season and will look to do it again.

The Bombers can move back into sole possession of first in the West Division with a road victory.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

– With files from OttawaREDBLACKS.com and BlueBombers.com