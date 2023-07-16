Riders announce Harris to undergo surgery for knee injury

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be without quarterback Trevor Harris for the foreseeable future. The club announced on Sunday that Harris sustained a tibial plateau fracture of his right knee midway through the fourth quarter of their game against the Calgary Stampeders. The Roughriders confirmed that Harris, 37, will undergo surgery in Regina.

“We are optimistic Trevor will make a full recovery and are not ready to rule out a return at some point later in the season,” the team’s statement said.

“We know Trevor will tackle his recovery with the same focus and tenacity he shows on the football field. Moving forward, Mason Fine will be our starting quarterback.”

Roughriders’ vice president of football operations and general manager Jeremy O’Day will speak with media ahead of the Riders’ practice on Tuesday morning. The Riders travel to Vancouver to face the BC Lions on Saturday at BC Place.