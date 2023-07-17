Elks, Bombers Injury Reports: Grymes sits out Monday, Morgan limited

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have submitted their injury report ahead of their matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday at IG Field.

Elks defensive lineman Jake Ceresna (illness) returned to practice on Monday, while defensive back Aaron Grymes (knee) sat out for the second day in a row. Linebacker Nyles Morgan (chest) was limited on Monday.

The Blue Bombers didn’t practice on Monday after playing on Saturday against the REDBLACKS in Ottawa.