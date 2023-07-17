Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 17, 2023

Elks, Bombers Injury Reports: Grymes sits out Monday, Morgan limited

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have submitted their injury report ahead of their matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday at IG Field.

Elks defensive lineman Jake Ceresna (illness) returned to practice on Monday, while defensive back Aaron Grymes (knee) sat out for the second day in a row. Linebacker Nyles Morgan (chest) was limited on Monday.

The Blue Bombers didn’t practice on Monday after playing on Saturday against the REDBLACKS in Ottawa.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Woodly Appolon LB Knee Full Full
Jake Ceresna DL Illness DNP Full
Marloshawn Franklin Jr. DB Hand Full Full
Andrew Garnett OL Abdominal DNP DNP
Aaron Grymes DB Knee DNP DNP
Eli Mencer LB Chest Full Full
Jake Taylor LB Foot Limited Full
Nyles Morgan LB Chest Limited
J-Min Pelley DL Calf Limited

 

 

