Report: QB Taylor Powell to start for Ticats on Friday

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are going with the in-house option at quarterback as they take on the Toronto Argonauts on Friday.

Head coach Orlondo Steinauer said pivot Taylor Powell is going to be the starter for Hamilton when they host the Argos in Week 7, according to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti.

Powell came into the game against the Edmonton Elks in Week 6, after starter Matthew Shiltz went down with an injury, and completed two of four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. The 24-year-old scored the major on his first passing attempt in the CFL, helping his team score 24 unanswered points to improve to 2-3 on the season.

Orlondo Steinauer says Taylor Powell will start at QB. Kai Locksley and an incoming quarterback – to be announced later this week – will also dress, so #Ticats will have 3 QBs Friday, but not Bo Levi Mitchell. Matthew Shiltz is will be placed on the 6-game @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge https://t.co/WFKlNk4o2j — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) July 17, 2023

Before signing with the Ticats, the six-foot-two, 207 pounds signal-caller played nine games in his lone season at Eastern Michigan University (2022), completing 174 of 269 pass attempts (64.6 per cent) for 2,111 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The native of Fayetteville, AR, played six games in his only season at Troy University (2021), completing 125 of 189 pass attempts (66.1 per cent) with seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

Powell began his collegiate career at the University of Missouri, where he suited up in 15 games over three seasons (2017-2019), completing 35 of 76 pass attempts (46 per cent), with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Scianitti also reported that Shiltz will be placed on the six-game injured list and quarterback Kai Locksley will serve as the backup against Toronto. Week 1 starter Bo Levi Mitchell is still not participating in practice after suffering an injury in a Week 2 loss to the Argonauts.

Finally, Scianitti also reported that Hamilton will bring in a new quarterback this week that will dress as the third pivot against the Argos.

The Tabbies are coming off two straight wins and will get a rematch against Double Blue on Friday, July 21, in Week 7.