Start vs. Sit: Dustin Crum suddenly an option?

The start of Week 7 of CFL fantasy is impacted by the trend in injured pivots. Of the eight teams in action this week, half of them will (or could) be without either their Week 1 starter or, in the case of Ottawa, their projected opening week starter.

Each game will involve one of the QB-challenged teams, so there’s no surprise it will have an influence in this week’s Start/Sit.

Edmonton (0-6-0) at Winnipeg (4-2-0), Thursday, 8:30pm (Eastern)

Line: Edmonton (+14.5)

O/U: 44.5

Start: Brady Oliveira, RB, Blue Bombers, $15,000 Salary

Oliveira has been a mark of consistency for fantasy users, having averaged 15.3 fantasy points per game over the past three weeks. He’s also coming into Week 7 with a massive chip on his shoulder after being held to just 16 yards on nine carries in Saturday’s overtime loss to the REDBLACKS along with committing a game-altering fumble in the fourth quarter. The good news for Oliveira is it’s his turn to face the Elks run defence, which remains last in the CFL and comes off a Week 6 loss in which Hamilton’s James Butler ($15,000) rushed for 127 yards and averaged a staggering 9.1 yards per carry. Make sure your lineup has room for a motivated Oliveira.

Sit: Taylor Cornelius, QB, Elks, $15,000 Salary

Entering the week, Cornelius appears to be the starter in Edmonton despite being replaced in favour of Jarret Doege ($10,800) for the second time this season during the Week 6 loss to Hamilton. Cornelius managed just 8.4 FP while taking a significant step backward after an encouraging 18.8 FP the previous week against Saskatchewan. Not only have the turnovers been an issue for Cornelius, but his mediocre completion rate also — he connected on just 55 percent of his passes on Thursday night — continues to hamper whatever progress the Elks offence gains. We still think there’s hope he turns it around, but it’s highly doubtful Cornelius finds his stride against the Bombers.

Toronto (4-0-0) at Hamilton (2-3-0), Friday, 7:30pm

Line: Toronto (-6.5)

O/U: 47.5

Start: Chad Kelly, QB, Argonauts, $14,900 Salary

Kelly delivered a season-best 31.3 fantasy points in Friday’s slugfest against the Alouettes with three passing majors and a rushing score to go along with 351 passing yards. His two best games have come against East Division foes including a 29.8 outing against the Ticats in Week 1. Overlooked in Hamilton’s win over Edmonton was the fact the Tiger-Cats allowed a combined 388 passing yards at more than nine yards per attempt, and with the diverse Toronto passing game only beginning to hit their collective stride, there’s no reason not to consider Kelly, who is averaging 22.8 FP per contest while leading the league’s most potent offence.

Sit: Duke Williams, WR, Tiger-Cats, $14,900 Salary

How on earth did Williams get targeted just once in Week 6? One of the top-10 receivers in total yardage was a ghost last Thursday, and with Taylor Powell ($5,000) expected to get his first CFL start in place of injured Matthew Shiltz ($10,600), the state of Hamilton’s passing game becomes a huge question. The hunch here is that Williams should rebound and resume sharing the bulk of the targets with Tim White ($15,000) yet fantasy users may want to consider safer options than risking whether Williams will be heavily involved on Friday.

Saskatchewan (3-2-0) at BC (4-1-0), Saturday, 7:00pm

Line: BC (-8.5)

O/U: 45.5

Start: Shaun Shivers, RB, BC, $5,000 Salary

The former Auburn University standout had a heck of a CFL debut in Week 5 with 14 carries for 63 yards and a major along with two receptions for 73 yards. If the Lions select to give Shivers another start in favor of injured Taquan Mizzell ($13,500), he’ll give fantasy users a strong value play whose speed and versatility could give the Roughriders defence fits all evening. Although it’s too much in expectation for Shivers to duplicate his 21.6 fantasy points in his debut, count on the BC offence to continue maximizing his skills, especially as a receiver out of the backfield.

Sit: Mason Fine, QB, Saskatchewan, $7,500 Salary

It is indeed a Fine Time in Roughriders territory as he takes the helm of the offence in place of injured Trevor Harris. Fine put up 14.4 fantasy points in relief of Harris in Week 6 with his 69-yard touchdown pass to Tevin Jones ($12,800) that helped give the Riders a brief lead before Rene Parades’ last-second field goal allowed the Stampeders to escape with a win. The former University of North Texas pivot is well-versed in the Saskatchewan offence and will add a running element to his game. However, this is the one week where fantasy users should avoid him as he will face intense pressure from a relentless Lions pass rush.

Ottawa (2-3-0) at Calgary (2-3-0), Sunday, 7:00pm

Line: Ottawa (+5.5)

O/U: 45.5

Start: Dustin Crum, QB, REDBLACKS, $7,500 Salary

Why not? Dare we say it, but Crum showed plenty of Nathan Rourke-like flashes in Saturday’s thriller over the Blue Bombers. Crum put up 30.3 FP with 103 yards and two majors on nine carries while throwing for 261 yards and a conversion pass. In just two games, Crum has rushed for 194 yards and while he has yet to throw a major, one must know he’s overdue. Thus far, it looks like Justin Hardy ($13,900) and Nate Behar ($9,500) have benefited from Crum’s presence, and with Crum’s bargain salary, fantasy users can consider a stack. Calgary’s pass defence ranks near the bottom in opponents’ completion percentage and opponents pass efficiency, providing two more reasons to gamble on Crum.

Sit: REDBLACKS’ Running Backs

Crum’s do-all style comes at a cost, which means the value of Ottawa’s backfield has received a huge hit. Devonte Williams ($8,500) had just 3.6 FP in Week 6 while Jackson Bennett ($5,700) had all of 0.9 FP. At some point, Crum might reduce his running, but right now his legs have given Ottawa’s offence some life.