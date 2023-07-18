Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Is this Tre Ford’s week?

Week 6 of Blitz Picks resulted in a 6-4 record – and plenty of exciting games – which now puts us at 34-26 on the season.

Week 7 presents another opportunity for Blitz Brilliance.

RELATED

» Visit the CFL Game Zone to play Blitz Picks

» Sign up to play CFL Fantasy today!

» Power Rankings: Week 6

1) Will Edmonton’s Tre Ford throw a pass in this week’s game against Winnipeg?

Yes. At some point, the Elks are going to have to give Ford ($5,000) an opportunity to see he fares better than Taylor Cornelius ($13,000) and Jarret Doege ($9,900), who have led the offence to a league-low 14.2 offensive points per game. The eighth overall pick in the 2022 CFL Draft showed flashes of potential in 10 appearances last season, throwing for 461 yards and two majors while also displaying impressive mobility.

2) Will Kenny Lawler score a touchdown at his return to game action this week against Edmonton?

Yes. Why not? The 2021 CFL All-Star adds even more firepower to an offence that averages 25.5 points per game. The Elks have allowed 12 completions of better than 30 yards, so if Lawler does find the end zone, expect it to come from a deep shot from Zach Collaros ($15,000).

3) Will Toronto’s Chad Kelly throw for more or less than 2.5 touchdowns against Hamilton on Friday?

Less. This is not to say the league’s most prolific offence (34 points per game) will slow down. Rather, expect the Argos to do much of their scoring damage from a ground game that leads the CFL with 134 yards per outing. Remember: Kelly ($15,000) scored three rushing majors against the Ticats in Week 2, so while we’re counting on a passing major or two, we’re also banking on A.J. Ouellette ($12,400) and Andrew Harris ($9,100) to join in the fun.

4) Will Hamilton’s Marc Liegghio miss his first field goal attempt of the season this week against Toronto?

No. Liegghio his hit on his first 12 attempts, 10 of which have come inside 40 yards. Expect the consistency to continue this week.

5) Will the Argonauts and Tiger-Cats combine to score more than 44.5 points on Friday?

Yes, and with ease. Toronto averages 38.8 points per game and even with Taylor Powell ($5,000) making his first CFL start, Hamilton has enough offensive juice to challenge an Argos pass defence allowing 311.5 yards per game and a league-high 10 majors. Fans of high-scoring affairs will be entertained.

6) Will Saskatchewan’s Mario Alford score a kick/punt return touchdown against BC on Saturday?

No. Tempting, considering that Alford ($2,500) scored on a pair of punt returns in Week 6 and leads the league in all-purpose yardage. It’s also tempting considering that BC allows 11.4 yards per punt return. However, we’ll go with the odds here.

7) Will BC’s Mathieu Betts record more or less than 1.5 sacks this week against Saskatchewan?

More. The Lions face a Roughriders offensive line that has allowed 20 sacks, second-most in the CFL. Betts has recorded nine of the Lions 21 sacks and will have numerous opportunities to chase after new Saskatchewan starting pivot Mason Fine ($5,000).

8) Will Ottawa’s Dustin Crum rush for more or less than 74.5 yards this week against Calgary?

More. The league’s ninth-leading rusher is averaging 11.8 yards per carry and has rushed for 194 yards in the past two games. The Stampeders will be quite aware of Crum’s mobility, but they’ve also allowed 107.8 rushing yards per game. Crum’s success in answering this question will go a long way toward the REDBLACKS getting back to .500 with a win.

9) Which Calgary receiver will have the most receiving yards this week against Ottawa?

Let’s go with Luther Hakunavanhu ($7,400) for the answer. Hakunavanhu had 20.4 fantasy points in Week 6 and has become the most efficient receiver in the lineup. He’s also the best deep threat the Stamps have and just might be the solution to pivot Jake Maier ($15,000) being able to open up the passing game.

10) Will we see a walk-off field goal in Week 7?

No. As exciting as Saturday was to cap off Week 6, the bet here is that while we get at least one nail-biter (looking at you, REDBLACKS and Stamps), we won’t be holding our collective breaths for a game-winning field goal attempt.