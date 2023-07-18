Ticats sign QB Antonio Pipkin

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday that they have signed American quarterback Antonio Pipkin.

Pipkin, 27, has suited up in 27 games over his five seasons in the CFL (2017-2022) with the Montreal Alouettes, Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions, completing 141 of 260 passes for 1,846 yards and six touchdowns, while adding 128 carries for 586 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns.

The six-foot-three 225-pound native of Gary, IN most recently dressed in four games for the BC Lions, totalling 29 completions for 393 yards and two passing touchdowns with 43 carries for 137 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

The Tiffin University product spent time in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals (2017) before heading north of the border. Pipkin played in 44 total games collegiately, registering 10,941 passing yards on 979 of 1,513 passing with 88 passing touchdowns.

The Tiger-Cats also announced that quarterback Matthew Shiltz has officially been added to the six-game injured list. Shiltz injured his hip last week, playing against the Edmonton Elks.