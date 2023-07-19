Fantasy Sleepers: Your roster’s finishing touches

Two of our Week 6 sleepers shined for CFL Fantasy users who boldly added them to their lineups.

Montreal’s Tyler Snead scored 25.8 points with just 0.3 per cent of users benefiting, while Winnipeg’s Drew Wolitarsky scored 17 FP much to the delight of the 3.0 per cent of users who rode with him.

Can we continue to unearth quality talent in Week 7? You bet we will.

Quarterback

Mason Fine, Saskatchewan, $7,500 Salary (at BC, Saturday)

Fine will make his third CFL career start as he replaces injured Trevor Harris ($15,000). The most prolific pivot in University of North Texas annuals has thrown five majors against three interceptions in his 119 previous CFL attempts (78 completions) for 870 yards, so he won’t necessarily be overwhelmed.

Facing a Lions’ defence that allows just 17 points and 256 yards per game (both CFL best) is a heavy lift, but Fine does have a solid corps of receivers that can get downfield and challenge the Lions’ secondary. The Roughriders are third in the league with an average of 6.37 yards per play and Fine is mobile enough to cause problems for BC’s league-best 4.90 yards allowed. Few will be bold enough to make Fine a fantasy starter, but we think he’s capable of being much better than his 9.5 projected fantasy points indicate.

Running back

Kevin Brown, Edmonton, $12,000 Salary (at Winnipeg, Thursday)

Quietly, Brown is starting to look a lot like the back who left defences befuddled late in the 2022 season. He scored 11.1 FP in Week 5 and followed that with a 16.5 FP effort in Week 6 as he rushed for 76 yards and a major on 10 carries in the loss to Hamilton. Brown leads the league with three carries of over 20 yards and his ability to get into the open field could cause problems for a Blue Bombers’ run defence that allows 5.7 yards per carry, second worst in the league.

Edmonton’s offensive struggles this season have been well-documented, yet the improvement of Brown offers a sense of hope. As his 50-yard run against the Ticats indicates, all Brown needs is just one carry to greatly impact your fantasy team, so he’s well worth the risk.

Receivers

David Ungerer III, Toronto, $5,600 Salary (at Hamilton, Friday)

To use a baseball phrase, Ungerer is a hit or miss slugger that strikes gold when he and Chad Kelly ($14,900) make contact. Ungerer has been targeted just nine times this season and has pulled in each for 163 yards. Three of those have been for touchdowns, including a pair in last week’s win over Montreal that resulted in Ungerer scoring 23.2 fantasy points. The Argos’ passing game does not have a legit featured receiver, so each of Toronto’s starters has the potential to carry a fantasy roster on a given week. There’s considerable risk with Ungerer but he’s shown that the reward can be solid for risk-taking fantasy users.

Nate Behar, Ottawa, $7,500 Salary (at Calgary, Sunday)

Week 6 was a reminder of how underrated Behar is. After being targeted just 17 times prior to the game against Winnipeg, Behar was targeted 14 times by Dustin Crum ($5,400), catching 10 of them for 87 yards along with pulling in a conversion pass that forced overtime in the REDBLACKS’ thrilling comeback win over the Bombers. Behar had 22.7 fantasy points last week and Crum’s reliance on him plays quite well against a Stampeders defence that ranks eighth in both opponents’ completion percentage (68.1 per cent) and opponents pass efficiency (95.7). Behar is projected at a modest 8.2 fantasy points, but we think a second week of double-digit fantasy production is well within his grasp.

Terry Godwin, Hamilton, $10,400 Salary (vs. Toronto, Friday)

Godwin has earned his share of targets and has scored double digit fantasy points in two of his last three games including a 10.1 FP outing in the Week 6 win over Edmonton. He’s third on the team with 29 targets and has a respectable average of 10.8 depth yards per target while establishing himself as an intermediate option when Duke Williams ($10,000) and Tim White ($15,000) are running deep routes.

Rookie Taylor Powell ($5,000) isn’t going to get much fantasy attention by making his first start against the defending Grey Cup champs but said champs have also allowed a league-high 311.5 passing yards per game and 10 touchdown passes, also a CFL-high. This game projects to be high scoring and if the Ticats find themselves playing catchup early, Godwin has an excellent chance to exceed his projected 7.4 fantasy points.

Kyran Moore, Edmonton, $10,000 Salary (at Winnipeg, Thursday)

Outside of Steven Dunbar Jr., ($14.000) the Elks have lacked consistency from their receivers. Obviously, the struggles at quarterback have much to do with that but the problem still remains. Perhaps Moore can help fill that void after the former Saskatchewan star tallied 20.1 fantasy points in the Week 6 loss to the Tiger-Cats, catching four of his five targets for 101 yards and a touchdown. No team has allowed more pass attempts than Winnipeg (202) so it makes sense that if things go as expected, the Elks will spend much of the evening throwing the ball downfield in hopes of catching up to the Blue Bombers. Why not take the gamble on one of the league’s most elusive players in the open field, especially when he’ll have the chance to quickly top his 5.6 projected fantasy points.