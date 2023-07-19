Follow CFL

Three players fined from Week 6 games

TORONTO — The CFL has announced that three players were fined at the conclusion of Week 6’s games.

  • Calgary Stampeders defensive back Tre Roberson has been fined for a high hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Kendall Watson.
  • Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Noah Curtis has been fined for a high hit on Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Matthew Shiltz.
  • Edmonton Elks linebacker Nyles Morgan has been fined for two separate incidents.
    He has been fined for a high hit on Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Matthew Shiltz.
    He has also been fined for unnecessary roughness after striking Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver D’haquille Williams.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

