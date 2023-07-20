Elks, Bombers West Division showdown kicks off Week 7

WINNIPEG — The Edmonton Elks will head out on the road in search of their first win of the season when they travel to Winnipeg to face a Blue Bombers team looking to rebound from a loss of their own on Thursday night.

The Elks offence will try to continue their surge after putting up 473 net yards in a 37-29 loss to Hamilton.

Head coach Chris Jones will stick with Taylor Cornelius as his starting quarterback despite going to Jarret Doege in relief last week.

Regardless of who’s under centre, Jones needs his quarterbacks to take care of the football, especially against an experienced Bombers defensive front and secondary known to make plays.

In order for Cornelius to avoid turnovers, the Elks offensive line led by David Foucault and Martez Ivey will need to slow down Bombers defensive linemen Willie Jefferson and Jackson Jeffcoat from getting to their quarterback.

With the Bombers coming off a six-sack game and the Elks having surrendered 18 on the season, ball security will be a team effort.

RELATED

» Depth Chart: EDM | WPG

» Elks, Bombers Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Buy Tickets: Elks at Bombers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Receiver Kyran Moore is coming off a four catch, 101-yard performance, which is a welcome sign for Edmonton. With Steven Dunbar Jr., Maurice Ffrench and Dillon Mitchell all returning to form, Cornelius won’t be short on options downfield.

The Elks have scored a league low 91 points, meaning they’ll take offence wherever they can get it.

Fortunately, the run game seems to have turned a corner. Kevin Brown comes into Thursday’s contest with back-to-back 10 carry games where he’s rushed for 65 or more yards. Shannon Brooks is also carving out a role in the offence, making the duo a legitimate threat on the ground.

On special teams, Gavin Cobb has shown an ability to take pressure off C.J. Sims, returning four kickoffs for 103 yards against the Ticats. With the Bombers likely trying to avoid Sims as well, Cobb’s play will be important in setting up the offence with good field position.

Cobb admits he’s been biding his time but knows he’s capable of impacting the game every week.

“I just try to stay patient and wait for my time to come,” Cobb told reporters.

“They’re showing their respect to CJ because he’s a dangerous returner, but I’ll take that as an invitation to show what I can do. I’m a playmaker, I’m an explosive playmaker and I’m going to make the most of my opportunities every time the ball comes my way.

Scoring doesn’t seem to be as big of an issue as slowing down opposing offences, and that task doesn’t get any easier facing a Bombers team that has put up a league best 162 points.

Getting on and off the field continues to be a focus for Jones and his staff. He’ll look to the defensive lineman Kony Ealy and linebacker Adam Konar to find a way to make Zach Collaros uncomfortable in the pocket.

The secondary may not have had an interception last week but they do have six on the season. With Collaros known for limiting turnovers, it’ll pose another challenge for Kai Gray, Marcus Lewis and the rest of the Elks defensive backs.

The Bombers defence meanwhile should be an ornery bunch after giving up 19 fourth quarter points in their loss to Ottawa.

Defensive back Demerio Houston continues to make plays in the secondary and will be on high alert against Cornelius and his set of receivers. His interception last week gives him four on the season.

Typically strong against the run, linebackers Adam Bighill and Alden Darby will need to support the defensive line in shutting down Brown. The unit allowed 150 rush yards to the REDBLACKS last week despite holding their opponents to an average of 81.2 the previous five games.

One way for the offence to help out the defence is to stay on the field for extended drives. To do it, Collaros will look to receivers Dalton Schoen, Drew Wolitarsky and Nic Demski to make plays. The trio combined for 215 yards through the air against Ottawa.

The Bombers will also get a big boost in the receiving game with the return of Kenny Lawler who will be making his season debut against his former team.

It’s the opportunity Lawler has been waiting for all season since being placed on the suspended list June 1.

“It’s going to be emotional coming out of that tunnel for the first time and seeing all those fans looking down with smiles,” Lawler told bluebombers.com.

“It’s going to be such a great feeling, something I can’t put into words. It’s something I’ve been waiting for because this community is my heart. Running out of that tunnel is a privilege that I’ll never take for granted.”

Rusher Brady Oliveira will try to get it going on the ground after an uncharacteristic 16-yard performance last week. However, he did manage to catch three passes for 93 yards.

The Elks are in desperate need of a win and the Bombers want to erase the memory of their late game collapse when the two meet to open Week 7 action.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT from IG Field.

— With files from GoElks.com and BlueBombers.com