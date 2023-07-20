Family-friendly events & fun await fans at Touchdown Atlantic

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League, local organizers and partners are rolling out the welcome mat for the 2023 edition of Touchdown Atlantic. Various events and celebrations are planned for the CFL’s East Coast classic on July 29.

A fun-filled youth football clinic, a special Riderville at TDA experience, live East Coast music, family-friendly fun and much more are set to entertain and excite fans of all ages.

The defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts will take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Huskies Stadium at Saint Mary’s University on Saturday, July 29 with kickoff slated for 4 p.m. ET/5 p.m. AT.

After an initial sell-out, a new block of tickets in the standing room-only Church Brewing Party Zone was released. Located in the south endzone, tickets in the unreserved general admission area are $40 + tax, and can be purchased through ticketmaster.ca or on game day via walk-up, subject to availability.

Detailed event listings and additional information can be found at cfl.ca/tda23.

TOUCHDOWN ATLANTIC EVENTS

TDA Football Clinic presented by Access Storage

Access Storage and Football Nova Scotia have partnered to grow the game on the East Coast. Players from both competing teams will be on-hand at Huskies Stadium to lend their expertise and share tips with the next generation of young players. Additional details and registration here. Availability is limited.

Friday, July 28

​12 – 2 p.m.

​Huskies Stadium, Saint Mary’s University

​Ages 6-14 (co-ed)

Riderville at TDA

​The Roughriders experience heads to Halifax with Riderville, featuring live music from local favourites The Mellotones, DJ Okay and DJ Scout.

Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29

7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

​Marquee Ballroom

Pre-game Tailgate

​Prior to kickoff, fans attending the game are invited to the official Touchdown Atlantic Tailgate Party at Huskies Stadium. The afternoon will feature live music, food trucks serving a variety of East Coast fare, and several partner activations for family-friendly fun. Due to capacity limitations, the all-ages event will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a game ticket. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Saturday, July 29

1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

​Huskies Stadium. Enter from the corner of Inglis St. and Tower Rd.

SiriusXM Touchdown Atlantic Stage

Located in the Tailgate, various artists will take the stage and perform from 1:45 – 4:30 p.m. ahead of kickoff on game day.

· 1:45 – 2:30 p.m. – DeeDee Austin

· 2:45 – 3:30 p.m. – The East Enders

· 3:45 – 4:30 p.m. – Paul Lamb & Wreckhouse

O Canada

Lower Sackville, N.S. native Anna Grear has been selected to sing the national anthem for more than 10,000 fans ahead of Touchdown Atlantic. The 17-year-old stood out among the 90 applicants who took part in the league’s online anthem singer search. Grear has honed her craft performing solo and in groups across the Maritimes, and is preparing to attend Mount Allison University in the fall to pursue a Bachelor of Music in voice.

OK Tire & Blackhawk Tires’ Touchdowns for Communities 50/50

​The CFL and Football Nova Scotia are proud to present the OK Tire & Blackhawk Tires’ Touchdowns for Communities 50/50. All funds raised will support the growth and development of football in Nova Scotia.

The draw is now open online to all Nova Scotians and will continue in-venue at Touchdown Atlantic. Game tickets are not necessary to participate. The 50/50 will close after the third quarter. The winning ticket will be drawn and the winner will be contacted during the fourth quarter.

For pricing details and to purchase, please visit https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/footballns2023

Purolator Tackle Hunger

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and/or to make monetary/tap donations to the game in support of the Purolator Tackle Hunger® program, which raises awareness, food and funds for local food banks across Canada. Purolator will be onsite at Touchdown Atlantic, located outside of Gates 1-4. Since its inception in 2003, the program has delivered more than 20 million pounds of goods to food banks across Canada.