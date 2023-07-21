CFL Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup: Do the Leos get the W?

TORONTO — The Lions sit on top of the West Division (4-1) and are returning from their bye refreshed and ready to take on any opponent.

The opponent awaiting them this week is the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who will head to BC Place on Saturday night for this week’s CFL Pick ‘Em presented by old Dutch Marquee Matchup.

Saskatchewan (3-2) is coming off a close loss to the Calgary Stampeders last week, a game that saw Trevor Harris leave with a knee injury that will see him on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. Mason Fine will get the start this week at quarterback as he looks to help his team get back in the win column.

Riders return man Mario Alford was sensational last week, scoring two punt return touchdowns, becoming only the 19th player in league history to score multiple return TDs in one game. Can he do it again this week? The Lions special teams unit will hope not.

Who gets the win this week? We’ll find out on Saturday night.

Game Notes:

SUPER MARIO STAR POWER

Last week, Mario Alford became the 19th player in league history to score multiple kick return touchdown in a game. He was the eighth player to tally two punt return touchdowns in a game, joining Curtis Mayfield as the only Roughriders to accomplish the feat.

The last player to return two punts for touchdowns in a game was Keith Stokes in August 2002 for Montreal.

Alford’s nine career kick return touchdowns (six punt, two kickoff and one missed field goal) are tied with Chad Owens and Jimmy Cunningham for sixth all-time.

With 33 career games, he is averaging one return TD per 3.7 contests.

MORE HIGHLIGHTS AND NOTES

All-Time Series: The Roughriders have visited BC exactly 100 times and hold a 51-47 edge (two ties) back to 1954. They do hold the longest current winning streak by any rival at BC Place having won the last five games in Vancouver. The Lions have not beaten Saskatchewan at BC since August 2017.

Season Series 2023: This will be the first of three meetings between the Lions and Roughriders. In 2022, BC captured the season series for the first time since 2016. Their two wins were built around two huge games by Nathan Rourke and 747 passing yards. On Defence, BC sacked SSK QBs 16 times to just four by the Riders.

This will be the first of three meetings between the Lions and Roughriders. In 2022, BC captured the season series for the first time since 2016. Their two wins were built around two huge games by Nathan Rourke and 747 passing yards. On Defence, BC sacked SSK QBs 16 times to just four by the Riders. Last 13 Games vs West Clubs: The Lions have a solid 10-3 mark against Western rivals dating back almost a year to July 29/22. BC is 3-0 vs the West in 2023 and can complete the package of a win over each team this week.

The Lions have a solid 10-3 mark against Western rivals dating back almost a year to July 29/22. BC is 3-0 vs the West in 2023 and can complete the package of a win over each team this week. Leading In BC’s 4 wins: The Lions have trailed only once in the four games that they have won – and that was by just three points to Winnipeg for a span of just two minutes, 41 seconds. In their four wins, they have led for a total of 190 minutes, 29 seconds.

The Lions have trailed only once in the four games that they have won – and that was by just three points to Winnipeg for a span of just two minutes, 41 seconds. In their four wins, they have led for a total of 190 minutes, 29 seconds. 17 Straight Quarters for BC: The Lions have scored at least one point in their last 17 quarters back to the first quarter vs. Edmonton. That is their longest streak without being blanked since 2019 (1+ point in 19 consecutive quarters).

The Lions have scored at least one point in their last 17 quarters back to the first quarter vs. Edmonton. That is their longest streak without being blanked since 2019 (1+ point in 19 consecutive quarters). Offence After Half-time: Saskatchewan has scored 66% of their 116 points in the second half or OT thus far (H1: 40 H2+: 76)

Saskatchewan has scored 66% of their 116 points in the second half or OT thus far (H1: 40 H2+: 76) Great 1st Quarter Defence: The Roughriders have yet to allow a first quarter touchdown in 2023 having allowed just 13 points.

The Roughriders have yet to allow a first quarter touchdown in 2023 having allowed just 13 points. Mathieu Betts vs Brent Johnson: The CFL record for most sacks by a Canadian is held by BC’s Brent Johnson at 17 in 2005. Mathieu Betts has nine Sacks in his first five games this year, a pace which would surpass Johnson’s record. After Johnson’s first five games in 2005 he had six Sacks and reached nine Sacks in his ninth game that year.

The CFL record for most sacks by a Canadian is held by BC’s Brent Johnson at 17 in 2005. Mathieu Betts has nine Sacks in his first five games this year, a pace which would surpass Johnson’s record. After Johnson’s first five games in 2005 he had six Sacks and reached nine Sacks in his ninth game that year. Best Saskatchewan Road Start Since 2013: The Riders have won both away games, wins in their first two on the road for the first time since 2013. They won their first three on the road in 2013.

The Riders have won both away games, wins in their first two on the road for the first time since 2013. They won their first three on the road in 2013. Mason Fine: Will make his fourth career start this week and be the first quarterback other Cody Fajardo to match up with the Lions since 2018. Fine has an 0-2 record in two starts, both against Calgary. He was outstanding in those two games with no INTs and three TD passes. Fine took charge of two Saskatchewan drives last week and led them to a TD on both.

Will make his fourth career start this week and be the first quarterback other Cody Fajardo to match up with the Lions since 2018. Fine has an 0-2 record in two starts, both against Calgary. He was outstanding in those two games with no INTs and three TD passes. Fine took charge of two Saskatchewan drives last week and led them to a TD on both. Vernon Adams Jr.: Has reached 40 career starts and posted a 25-15 .600 record. He is 8-3 for BC overall (2022-23) and for his career just 1-1 vs SSK in two starts. Adams was sacked just once in the first two games of 2023 but nine times over the last three contests.

Has reached 40 career starts and posted a 25-15 .600 record. He is 8-3 for BC overall (2022-23) and for his career just 1-1 vs SSK in two starts. Adams was sacked just once in the first two games of 2023 but nine times over the last three contests. BC After a Bye Week: The Lions come off of a week’s rest. In 2023 CFL teams are 6-1 post-bye week with only Calgary losing. The Lions 2-1 after a bye week in 2022.

The Lions come off of a week’s rest. In 2023 CFL teams are 6-1 post-bye week with only Calgary losing. The Lions 2-1 after a bye week in 2022. Saskatchewan’s Wild Game with Calgary: The Riders pulled off a great comeback driving 81 yards in 0:49 to lead 31-30 over the Stampeders. But then … Calgary drove 30 yards after the kickoff with 0:37 left to win on a 50-yard walk off field goal. The last five possessions of that game all resulted in scores (TD or FG). The Riders gained 74 first half yards, and 232 in the second half.

The Riders pulled off a great comeback driving 81 yards in 0:49 to lead 31-30 over the Stampeders. But then … Calgary drove 30 yards after the kickoff with 0:37 left to win on a 50-yard walk off field goal. The last five possessions of that game all resulted in scores (TD or FG). The Riders gained 74 first half yards, and 232 in the second half. Rider Defence in Wins & Losses: The Saskatchewan defence has excelled in their three wins allowing just 16.7 points. In their two losses, they have allowed 39.0 points.

The Saskatchewan defence has excelled in their three wins allowing just 16.7 points. In their two losses, they have allowed 39.0 points. Shivers 16 Touches: In his CFL debut he rushed for 63 yards on 14 carries and caught two passes for 73 yards. Total: 136 yards.

In his CFL debut he rushed for 63 yards on 14 carries and caught two passes for 73 yards. Total: 136 yards. Adam Korsak: Is one of six Global punters in the CFL and leads the league with an average of 51.1 yards.

Is one of six Global punters in the CFL and leads the league with an average of 51.1 yards. Few Challenges: BC and Saskatchewan have a combined ONE Coach’s Challenge in 2023, that by the Riders.

