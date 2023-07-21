Collaros credits totality of Bombers’ win over Elks

WINNIPEG — With music pumping through IG Field and thousands of fans in white in a celebratory mood, it felt like everything around the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was back to what we’ve grown used to with them.

It’s a far cry from where the team was just five days ago, after it had let a 16-point lead slip away from them in the final three minutes of play, resulting in a shocking loss to the Ottawa REDBLACKS. On Thursday night, having disposed of the still winless Edmonton Elks with a very complete effort, the Bombers took their first step to moving past a result that was very out of character for them.

“A total team victory,” Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros told TSN’s John Lu after the Bombers’ 28-14 win.

“The defence played well, I thought all night long. They kept us in it there early on when we couldn’t stay on the field and get first downs. We had to run the ball off at the end there and I thought we made enough big plays in the pass game to keep us in it and then get us ahead.”

Despite what the final score and the Elks’ record could suggest, it wasn’t a cakewalk of a win for the Bombers. They were knotted in a 6-6 battle with the Elks at halftime, but the team’s experience began to show as the game moved along. Collaros found Nic Demski for a 70-yard touchdown in the third quarter to help open up a 17-6 lead. After the Elks struck back with a Taylor Cornelius-to-Dillon Mitchell touchdown, the Bombers’ defence forced Cornelius into a safety. A Sergio Castillo field goal pushed the Winnipeg lead back to seven.

In the fourth quarter, the team leaned on tailback Brady Oliveira for some clock-milking, run-heavy sequences. Collaros capped off a nine-play, 89-yard touchdown drive that took up 6:38 with a six-yard toss to Rasheed Bailey. The Bombers’ defence made sure that the Elks wouldn’t get another point on the night. Willie Jefferson was, as per usual, all over the field, knocking down a Cornelius pass on third down to force a turnover and sacking him on the Elks’ final drive of the night. Demerio Houston intercepted Cornelius’ desperation heave on third-and-25 to help close the game out.

“I think it was just trusting him and trusting our offensive line,” Collaros said of Oliveira. “(The offensive line is) in great condition. They’re the toughest group I’ve ever played with and I’m just really happy that we finished the game like that.”

The Bombers also welcomed receiver Kenny Lawler back into the lineup for his first game of the season. The star receiver picked up where he left off, with seven catches for 93 yards.

“He lifts up the whole locker room with just his personality,” Collaros said. “Obviously on the field everybody can see what he can do. We’re just really happy he’s back out there.”

The Bombers head into a bye week at 5-2, moving back into first place in the West Division with their win. The BC Lions have a chance to re-claim first in the West when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.