Evans relies on experience, defence in win over Riders

VANCOUVER — Dane Evans relied on previous experience and a stout defence when called to action in place of starter Vernon Adams Jr. to lead the BC Lions to a 19-9 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday at BC Place.

Evans came into the game against the Riders in the first quarter after Adams Jr. left with a knee injury. It was a similar circumstance to when he had to come in for an injured Jeremiah Masoli in 2019 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, leading his team to a 15-3 overall record and a Grey Cup appearance.

The backup pivot knows how much an injury to a quarterback like Adams Jr. can impact a team within a game, focusing on staying ahead of the sticks as he took the field in the first quarter.

“I have been in this position in 2019 when Jeremiah went down,” said Evans after the game. “It was eerily similar, deflation on the sidelines and I totally understand it because (Adams Jr.) is our guy.”

“I was just trying to come in and make positive plays. Thankfully, we strung together enough plays to get a win.”

RELATED

» Depth Chart: SSK | BC

» Box Score: Riders at Lions by the numbers

» Through the Lens: Riders at Lions

» Lions win defensive battle at home against Riders

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

A big reason for the positive outcome for the Lions was the play of the defence. Led by defensive backs Garry Peters and Jalon Edwards-Cooper with an interception each, BC kept the Roughriders out of the end zone for the entire game.

Holding on to a 10-pont lead for most of the second half, the Lions saw Saskatchewan march all the way to BC’s red zone, but a crucial sack on second down by defensive lineman Woody Baron kept the Riders from scoring the major.

Evans knows how important it is to have a defence that has allowed only one touchdown over three games at home this season.

“We know they have our back. Obviously you want to be perfect and go out there and score a touchdown every time but we know we have the best defence in the league and they’re going to take care of us.”

The Lions also kept star running back Jamal Morrow to 11 yards on 12 carries, forcing Mason Fine – in only his first start of 2023 – to try to win the game with his arm against a stingy secondary.

Being able to play at such a high level collectively on defence doesn’t happen overnight, though. It requires a lot of chemistry that has been building for years within the Lions’ organization.

“It’s not something that just starts today, right now,” said Peters. “(Defensive coordinator Ryan Phillips) has been around for a long time, (head coach Rick Campbell) has been around, a lot of guys on the defence they have been on this team for so long and guys are a lot more hungry.”

Evans led his team to a touchdown on his first drive of the game, completing two of three passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. That was the highlight for the Lions on offence as they ended up having to settle for field goals the rest of the way against a Riders’ defence that also played well throughout every line. The pivot finished 16 of 25 for 219 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

That meant the Lions had to rely on a playmaking defensive unit that has allowed a league-best 94 points over six games. Peters just doesn’t see a world where the defence doesn’t perform when called upon.

“Losing or not making plays, that just can’t happen,” said the veteran. “There’s no tomorrow for a lot of guys, that has been our mindset every day.”

The next challenge for Peters and BC’s defence will be a matchup against the Elks in Edmonton in Week 8 on Sat., July 29.