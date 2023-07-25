CFL Honour Roll, Week 7: Collaros, Leonard, Bombers O-line make the grade

TORONTO — Zach Collaros, Richard Leonard, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 7 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 7: OFFENCE

QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 28 – EDM 14

PFF Player Grade: 84.6

20-of-24 passing (season-high 83.3 per cent) for 308 yards and two touchdowns

Two passes for 30+ yards, including a personal season’s best 70-yard effort to Nic Demski for a touchdown in the third quarter

129.2 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 7: DEFENCE

DB | Richard Leonard | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | TOR 31 – HAM 15

PFF Player Grade: 86.1

52 total defensive snaps

Three defensive tackles

Two pass knockdowns

85.6 Grade on 32 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 7: OFFENSIVE LINE

Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 28 – EDM 14

