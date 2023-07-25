Follow CFL

PFF July 25, 2023

CFL Honour Roll, Week 7: Collaros, Leonard, Bombers O-line make the grade

Jason Halstead/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Zach Collaros, Richard Leonard, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 7 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 7: OFFENCE

QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 28 – EDM 14

  • PFF Player Grade: 84.6
  • 20-of-24 passing (season-high 83.3 per cent) for 308 yards and two touchdowns
  • Two passes for 30+ yards, including a personal season’s best 70-yard effort to Nic Demski for a touchdown in the third quarter
  • 129.2 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 7: DEFENCE

DB | Richard Leonard | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | TOR 31 – HAM 15

  • PFF Player Grade: 86.1
  • 52 total defensive snaps
  • Three defensive tackles
  • Two pass knockdowns
  • 85.6 Grade on 32 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 7: OFFENSIVE LINE

Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 28 – EDM 14

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 7
(Position | Name | Team | Grade)

TOP OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCES OF 2023
​(Grade | Week | Position | Name | Team)

  1. 93.4 | Week 6 | QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto Argonauts
  2. 92.5 | Week 3 | DB | Royce Metchie | Toronto Argonauts
  3. 90.8 | Week 2 | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers
  4. 90.6 | Week 2 | DL | Julian Howsare | Calgary Stampeders
  5. 90.3 | Week 3 | QB | Cody Fajardo | Montreal Alouettes
  6. 90.3 | Week 3 | DB | Loucheiz Purifoy | Edmonton Elks
  7. 88.2 | Week 5 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan Roughriders
  8. 88.2 | Week 4 | DB | Robertson Daniel | Toronto Argonauts
  9. 88.1 | Week 5 | RB | Dedrick Mills | Calgary Stampeders
  10. 87.8 | Week 6 | QB | Matthew Shiltz | Hamilton Tiger-Cats
