Lions, Elks Injury Reports: Adams Jr. limited, Rhymes sits out Tue.

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and BC Lions have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.

In Edmonton, defensive lineman A.C. Leonard (hamstring) sat out Tuesday’s practice, while wide receivers Emmanuel Arceneaux (knee) and Ed Gainey (chest) were limited.

The Lions opened their practice week with a walkthrough on Tuesday. Wide receiver Dominique Rhymes (knee) sat out the first day while quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (knee) was limited.