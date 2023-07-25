Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports July 25, 2023

Lions, Elks Injury Reports: Adams Jr. limited, Rhymes sits out Tue.

Jeff Vinnick/BCLions.com

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and BC Lions have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.

In Edmonton, defensive lineman A.C. Leonard (hamstring) sat out Tuesday’s practice, while wide receivers Emmanuel Arceneaux (knee) and Ed Gainey (chest) were limited.

The Lions opened their practice week with a walkthrough on Tuesday. Wide receiver Dominique Rhymes (knee) sat out the first day while quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (knee) was limited.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Woodly Appolon LB Knee Full
Emmanuel Arceneaux WR Knee Limited
Ed Gainey WR Chest Limited
Andrew Garnett OL Abdominal Full
A.C. Leonard DL Hamstring DNP
Nyles Morgan LB Chest Full
Mario Villamizar FB Knee Full

 

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Vernon Adams Jr. QB Knee Limited
Francis Bemiy DL Healthy Scratch Full
Keiran Burnham K Wrist Full
Taquan Mizzell RB Healthy Scratch Full
Daniel Petermann WR Healthy Scratch Full
Patrice Rene DB Ankle Full
Dominique Rhymes WR Knee DNP

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!