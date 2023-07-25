Lions, Elks Injury Reports: Adams Jr. limited, Rhymes sits out Tue.

- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Where To Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
- Forums
Follow CFL
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and BC Lions have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.
In Edmonton, defensive lineman A.C. Leonard (hamstring) sat out Tuesday’s practice, while wide receivers Emmanuel Arceneaux (knee) and Ed Gainey (chest) were limited.
The Lions opened their practice week with a walkthrough on Tuesday. Wide receiver Dominique Rhymes (knee) sat out the first day while quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (knee) was limited.
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Woodly Appolon
|LB
|Knee
|Full
|Emmanuel Arceneaux
|WR
|Knee
|Limited
|Ed Gainey
|WR
|Chest
|Limited
|Andrew Garnett
|OL
|Abdominal
|Full
|A.C. Leonard
|DL
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Nyles Morgan
|LB
|Chest
|Full
|Mario Villamizar
|FB
|Knee
|Full
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Vernon Adams Jr.
|QB
|Knee
|Limited
|Francis Bemiy
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Keiran Burnham
|K
|Wrist
|Full
|Taquan Mizzell
|RB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Daniel Petermann
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Patrice Rene
|DB
|Ankle
|Full
|Dominique Rhymes
|WR
|Knee
|DNP