Lions name Dane Evans starter vs. Edmonton

VANCOUVER — Dane Evans will get the start for the BC Lions when they take on the Edmonton Elks this weekend, the team announced on Tuesday.

BC also announced that Dominique Davis will dress as the team’s No. 2 quarterback.

Evans stepped in for Vernon Adams Jr. in the first quarter against the Saskatchewan Roughriders after Adams Jr. left with an injury on Saturday night.

The Lions backup pivot led his team to a 19-9 win, completing 16 of 26 passes for 219 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran the ball twice for 12 yards in the victory.

While there has been no update officially from the club regarding Adams Jr.’s status, head coach and co-general manager Rick Campbell remained optimistic after the game about his starting pivot’s health.

“I don’t have a definite update. He’s going to have to get looked at further; that initial indication is we’re talking about something that’s a week or weeks,” Campbell said after the Week 6 win.

“It’s not seasonal or anything like that, but it would be misguided for me to speculate further than that. Other than it it doesn’t seem crazy serious that way.”

So far this season, Adams Jr. has completed 119 of his 167 pass attempts for 1,548 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also run the ball 19 times for 107 yards and a major score.

The Lions head to Edmonton on Saturday as they look to improve on their 5-1 record and stay atop the West Division.