Six players fined from Week 7 games; one additional Week 6 fine
TORONTO — The CFL has announced that six players were fined at the conclusion of Week 7’s games.
- Edmonton Elks defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy has been fined for a high hit on Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira.
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Carthell Flowers-Lloyd has been fined for a high hit on Toronto Argonauts returner Javon Leake.
- Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Brandon Council has been fined for an unnecessary hit on BC Lions defensive lineman Nathan Cherry.
- BC Lions defensive back Quincy Mauger has been fined for a high hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Mitchell Picton.
- Ottawa REDBLACKS linebacker Frankie Griffin has been fined for a high hit on Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Tommylee Lewis.
- Calgary Stampeders linebacker Micah Awe has been fined for a high hit on Ottawa REDBLACKS quarterback Dustin Crum.
Upon further review, one additional fine has been announced from Week 6:
- Awe has also been fined for a high hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Shea Patterson.
As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.