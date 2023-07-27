Six players fined from Week 7 games; one additional Week 6 fine

TORONTO — The CFL has announced that six players were fined at the conclusion of Week 7’s games.

Edmonton Elks defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy has been fined for a high hit on Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Carthell Flowers-Lloyd has been fined for a high hit on Toronto Argonauts returner Javon Leake.

Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Brandon Council has been fined for an unnecessary hit on BC Lions defensive lineman Nathan Cherry.

BC Lions defensive back Quincy Mauger has been fined for a high hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Mitchell Picton.

Ottawa REDBLACKS linebacker Frankie Griffin has been fined for a high hit on Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Tommylee Lewis.

Calgary Stampeders linebacker Micah Awe has been fined for a high hit on Ottawa REDBLACKS quarterback Dustin Crum.

Upon further review, one additional fine has been announced from Week 6:

Awe has also been fined for a high hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Shea Patterson.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.