Trade sending Davis from Hamilton to Calgary voided

CALGARY — Tuesday’s trade between the Calgary Stampeders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats has been voided, the teams announced on Thursday.

This means that American defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis will return to Hamilton and the Stampeders reclaim their sixth-round selection in the 2024 Canadian Football League draft.

The trade had been conditional on Davis passing a physical examination with Calgary.

Davis spent the first three seasons of his CFL career with the Red and White, recording 23 sacks in 45 games and helping the Stampeders reach the Grey Cup game in all three years including a championship in 2018. The Southern Methodist University alum has since been to three more Grey Cup games with Hamilton and Toronto and won a second ring as a member of the Argonauts in 2022.

In 94 career regular-season CFL games, Davis has accumulated 49 sacks to go along with 259 defensive tackles including 17 tackles for loss, four special teams tackles, three interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 17 knockdowns. He has two career touchdowns – one on a fumble return and one on an interception, both of which came as a member of the Stampeders in 2016. He is a two-time division All-Star.

In 13 career post-season games including six straight Grey Cup contests, Davis has nine sacks.