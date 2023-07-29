Beware the Lions: Defence dominates in win over Elks

EDMONTON — Trying to score points on the BC Lions is like entering the den of a dangerous predator: very difficult, sometimes painful and not at all fun.

BC’s defence continued a dominating first-half of the season by pitching its second shutout against the Edmonton Elks in a 27-0 win at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday.

The defensive effort was led by linebacker Bo Lokombo, who snagged a pass by quarterback Taylor Cornelius in the fourth quarter to end any chance the home team had of adding points to the board.

“Everybody’s making plays,” said Lokombo to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “Obviously we’re having a lot of fun out there. We’re playing together, we’re enjoying the moment. That’s what it’s all about, playing winning football and playing tenacious defense.”

RELATED

» Depth Chart: BC | EDM

» Through the Lens: Lions at Elks

» Box Score: Lions at Elks by the numbers

» Lions get second shutout win over Elks on Saturday

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

It wasn’t just the defence that dominated for the Orange and Black, though, as the offence led by quarterback Dane Evans added 425 total yards and looked in control throughout the game.

The pivot finished with a 25-of-32 for 330 yards and two touchdowns performance in his first start of the season for the Lions. Despite the gaudy numbers, Evans chose to highlight his team’s effort over his individual accolades.

“It was a total team-win,” said the veteran to Rishaug. “I didn’t do anything special, I just operated the offence. Coach (Jordan) Maksymic put together a great game plan, the receivers were doing everything correct, the O-line balled out, (running back Taquan Mizzell) was amazing tonight.”

BC dominated in every phase, including a ground game that featured Mizzell rushing for 117 yards on 22 carries and scoring his first touchdown in the CFL.

The story of the season for the Lions continues to be a defence that has allowed only 94 points over seven games for an average of 13.4 points per game, best mark in the league.

“I felt like we put it together this game,” said Lokombo. “Offence was doing their thing, special teams was doing their thing, defence obviously played a great game today.

“That’s what it’s all about, complimentary football. When offence, defence and special teams are clicking, no one can stop us.”

Defensive back Garry Peters added another interception late in the game as BC kept the Elks to only 12 first downs and 219 yards of net offence. The Lions also controlled time of possession, keeping the ball for 37:37 against only 22:23 for the home team.

The secret for so much success? Effort.

“Just work. Come to work the next day, treat it like you’re playing the next game. Just continue to work, continue to get better,” added Lokombo.

The proverbial next day for the 6-1 Lions is a meeting with the 5-2 Winnipeg Blue Bombers to open Week 9 on Thursday, July 3.