NEO.bet joins forces w/ CFL to expand options for bettors in Ont.

TORONTO — Fans 19-and-over and responsible sports betting enthusiasts in Ontario now have an additional avenue to enhance their Canadian Football League fandom through betting: NEO.bet. The Sportsbook and Casino platform is now one of the league’s Authorized Gaming Operators and an official Sportsbook Partner as it provides CFL fans with a higher standard of sports betting experience.

“NEO.bet is extremely delighted to partner with the CFL,” said CEO Thomas Louis. “The league represents the inclusiveness, pursuit of excellence, and dedication to fan and athlete welfare, that resonates with the values that we hold dear at NEO.bet.

“We hope that this partnership will allow us to elevate online sports betting for all fans who crave the best possible experience to bet on their favourite teams.”

NEO.bet offers one of the safest betting experiences available to Ontario players. They have crafted an unmatched betting experience for the province’s sports enthusiasts, offering a wide array of meticulously curated betting events that cater specifically to local audiences. NEO.bet offers a familiar and consistent experience built on an unrivalled platform that sets new benchmarks for technological superiority, security, and reliability.

This partnership paves the way for special CFL-friendly betting events and contests for fans and sports betting enthusiasts across Ontario, making the upcoming season a one-of-a-kind experience.

“We’re thrilled to welcome NEO.bet to the CFL family,” said Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Commercial Officer of the CFL. “Responsible sports wagering is such a deeply personal and meaningful way for fans to connect with the greater story of our league.

“It’s always special when a victory for your favourite team or player becomes a win for you, as well.”

As NEO.bet establishes its Sportsbook and Casino platform in Ontario, Louis sees long-term opportunities for the organization to not only engage CFL fans and bettors, but to also revolutionize their overall betting experiences with the game.

“Our partnership with the CFL will become the foundation as we introduce millions of Ontarians to a higher standard of iGaming – a standard where the safety and security of the customer are placed above profits; where the drive to deliver a better-quality product with technological innovations and unparalleled reliability take precedence over traditional business objectives.”

Like all of the CFL’s Authorized Gaming Operators, NEO.bet is committed to upholding the league’s high standards for game integrity and responsible gaming practices. The CFL recently implemented a Match Manipulation Policy to help protect against threats of competition manipulation. The league worked with the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) to launch an e-learning course to help educate CFL players and personnel on the policy and how they can be targeted by match fixers.

Fans aged 19-and-over in Ontario can begin placing wagers on the CFL via NEO.bet now. The league is continuing to explore additional partnerships to bring betting to anyone of-age, interested in, and financially and responsibly able to, wager on the CFL.