CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 9

TORONTO — It’s Week 9 in the CFL and there are four thrilling matchups on the horizon.

The week starts in Winnipeg as the Lions visit the Blue Bombers in a battle for the top spot in the West Division. Winnipeg is returning from a bye and are 11-1 when they get back from a week of rest. BC is hoping to make it 11-2 with another win over the Blue Bombers this season (the first was a 30-6 Lions victory in Week 3).

Next we move to Calgary on Friday night as the Stampeders host the undefeated Toronto Argonauts. Toronto is coming back from their Touchdown Atlantic victory that saw defence and special teams propel them to the franchise’s best start since 1935 (6-0). Calgary has dropped four of their last five contests and will want to be the first team to hand the Argos a loss in 2023.

Saturday night is an East Division battle between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes. Hamilton will once again be without Bo Levi Mitchell, who suffered a leg injury at the end of last week’s game against the REDBLACKS and will undergo surgery. Montreal currently sits in second in the division and will be hoping to keep Hamilton behind them with a win on the road.

And finally, the week ends in Regina as the Roughriders play host to the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Ottawa, led by Dustin Crum, has won two of their last three and sit tied with Hamilton and Montreal in points in the division with a 3-4 record. The Roughriders, also 3-4, will hope to bounce back from last week’s TDA loss with a win at home, where they are 1-2 so far this year.

» Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET: BC at Winnipeg

» Friday, 9:00 p.m. ET: Toronto at Calgary

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Montreal at Hamilton

» Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Ottawa at Saskatchewan

EAST IS BEAST

The East Division holds an 8-4 (.667) advantage over the West.

East teams have won the last five interdivisional games and eight of the last ten.

Toronto and Ottawa are a combined 6-1 versus the West this season.

The East has won the divisional rivalry once in the past 17 years (22-18 in 2015).

Wins by Hamilton and Ottawa this week would put the East in a position to crossover in the playoffs.

WEST SIDE STORY

The top two teams in the West will meet Thursday night when BC visits Winnipeg for the second time this season.

In Week 3, BC became the first West opponent to beat the Bombers at IG Field since 2018 (Saskatchewan on September 8).

With a victory, Winnipeg will match BC at 6-2. A BC win will give the Lions a two-game lead and the season series for the first time since 2017.

BC has not won twice in Winnipeg in the same season since 1988.

The Blue Bombers have not lost twice in a single season to a West team since 2018 (Saskatchewan).

Both teams rank first and second in key defensive categories:

Opponents’ net offence | 253.9 (BC) and 316.1 (WPG)

Offensive points allowed | 11.6 (BC) and 18.4 (WPG)

Sacks for | 25 (BC and WPG)

SAIL THE SEVEN SEAS

Toronto Argonauts is 6-0 for the first time since 1935.

The only Toronto team to reach 7-0 was in 1921, winning all six regular season games, two in the postseason and the 9 th Grey Cup championship.

Grey Cup championship. Chad Kelly is the first Argo to win six consecutive starts since Michael Bishop in 2007.

Toronto’s single season record for wins is 15 set in 1996 and matched in 1997. Those teams went on to win the Grey Cup.

The last five teams to start 6-0:

​(Season | Team | Record | Result) 2022 | WPG | 15-3 | Division Champion 2018 | CGY | 13-5 | Grey Cup Champion 2017 | EDM | 12-6 | Division Finalist 2008 | SSK | 12-6 | Division Semi-Finalist 2006 | MTL | 10-8 | Division Champion

​(Season | Team | Record | Result)

