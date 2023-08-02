CFL Honour Roll, July: Evans, Peters, Winnipeg O-line receive top marks

TORONTO — Dane Evans, Garry Peters and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line have made the grade for July in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 5 to 8.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will be named to the monthly team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – JULY: OFFENCE

QB | Dane Evans | BC Lions (3-0 in July; 6-1 overall)

PFF Player Grade (two games): 90.9

Two games played, one start (Week 8)

Played in relief of Vernon Adams Jr. in Week 7

41-of-57 passing (71.9 per cent) for 549 yards and three touchdowns

Three 30+ yard passes, including two for 50+ yards

Three rushes for 14 yards

One All-Week Honour Roll selection (Week 8)

Honourable mentions:

87.2 | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers

85.6 | QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto Argonauts

CFL HONOUR ROLL – JULY: DEFENCE

DB | Garry Peters | BC Lions (3-0 in July; 6-1 overall)

PFF Player Grade (three games): 83.4

170 total defensive snaps

83.5 Grade on 137 coverage snaps

Seven defensive tackles, one pass knockdown

Two interceptions (Weeks 7 and 8)

Five defensive tackle performance in Week 7 was his third Week with 5+ in 2023

Honourable mentions:

82.4 | DB | Alonzo Addae | Ottawa REDBLACKS

82.0 | DL | Mustafa Johnson | Montreal Alouettes

CFL HONOUR ROLL – JULY: OFFENSIVE LINE

Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-1 in July; 5-2 overall)

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-JULY TEAM

