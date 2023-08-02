Fantasy Sleepers: Panning for roster gold

After consecutive weeks of striking sleeper gold for CFL Fantasy users, Week 8 was a shaky dart throw, although Toronto’s Dejon Brissett ($8,600) turned one of his two receptions into a major that allowed him to finish with 10.5 fantasy points. The good news is that Week 9 arrives with several matchups that will offer several sneaky good fantasy plays.

Quarterback

Mason Fine, Saskatchewan, $6,500 salary (vs. Ottawa, Sunday)

Fine has yet to lead the Roughriders’ offence to a major in his first two starts but that should change when he faces a REDBLACKS’ defence that has allowed the second-most passing yards in the league (317.3). Saskatchewan receivers Tevin Jones ($13,600) and Shawn Bane Jr. ($13,900) are 1-2 in receiving yardage while Samuel Emilus ($11,700) is 13th overall, so there’s no question Fine has tools to work with. Ottawa also allows a league-worst 10.0 yards per pass, which also plays well with Fine’s 10.3 average depth per attempt. Yes, rolling the dice on Fine is a huge risk, yet the seeds are there for Fine to not only clear his 8.7 FP projection but perhaps even triple it.

Running back

Tyreik McAllister, Hamilton, $8,500 salary (vs. Montreal, Saturday)

Even with the addition of James Butler ($11,000), the Ticats’ ground game has struggled this season. Hamilton comes into Week 9 averaging a league-low 73.7 yards per game and is in serious need of someone to revive it. McAllister flashed his upside with 14.1 FP against Ottawa in Week 5 yet has not topped 7.2 fantasy points in the three games since. If you’re seen McAllister, you know how lethal he can be in the open field as he can turn a jet sweep or a bubble screen into magic. The Alouettes give up 5.4 yards per carry and if the Ticats can get the ball into McAllister’s hands 5-7 times, that’s more than enough opportunities for him to make this gamble pay off.

Receivers

Nate Behar, Ottawa, $9,500 salary (at Saskatchewan, Sunday)

After catching a combined 18 passes in Weeks 6 and 7, Behar managed two catches for 16 yards in the Week 8 loss to Hamilton. Behar is among league leaders with 44 targets and has a solid 70.5 per cent catch rate, yet the problem facing him is the REDBLACKS are last in the league with 208.9 passing yards per game along with a league-low 6.7 yards per pass. Ottawa needs pivot Dustin Crum ($7,500) to open things up offensively and making Behar a focal point would go a long way toward the veteran pass catcher exceeding the 10.4 FP projected for him this week.

Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $8,000 salary (at Hamilton, Saturday)

Austin Mack ($10,000) and Kaion Julien-Grant ($11,500) have both emerged as standouts in the Alouettes’ passing game, but Philpot can be just as electric. The 2022 first round pick was activated from the six-game injured list prior to Week 8 and while he was targeted just once, Philpot will become a vital part of the Montreal offence. Hamilton is eighth in opponents’ pass efficiency and doesn’t have enough bodies to contain Mack, Julien-Grant, and Philpot, who should see favourable matchups all evening. He’s projected to have just 1.0 fantasy point, a total he’ll easily clear, yet the upside for more is quite considerable.

Jevon Cottoy, BC, $11,400 salary (at Winnipeg, Thursday)

Cottoy could be a top-two receiver for most teams but is currently in a supporting role for a Lions’ passing game awash with elite talent. When given the opportunity, Cottoy has been very efficient, catching 22 of his 23 targets for 244 yards and a touchdown while producing at a 140.5 efficiency rate that is the best among BC’s receiving corps. He’s projected to finish with 7.4 fantasy points and if Cottoy’s sure hands get involved early, he could emerge as a solid fantasy producer in Lions-Bombers II.

Clark Barnes, Calgary, $8,800 salary (vs. Toronto, Friday)

The Stamps’ increased emphasis on the pass has given Barnes the chance to assert himself as a factor. Barnes scored 19.7 fantasy points in the wild Week 7 slugfest against Ottawa and had consecutive games with five receptions (Weeks 6 and 7) before recording just two catches in last week’s loss to Montreal. The former Guelph standout is projected to finish Week 9 with 7.3 fantasy points but if the Stampeders are forced to play catchup much of Friday evening, expect Barnes to step up and flirt with double digit fantasy numbers.