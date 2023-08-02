REDBLACKS add WR Maurice Ffrench to practice roster

OTTAWA — The Otttawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that they’ve added wide receiver Maurice Ffrench to their practice roster.

Ffrench, 24, played in four games for the Edmonton Elks this season. The five-foot-11, 200-pound University of Pittsburgh product had 15 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown. The Elks released him on July 24, after he’d signed with the team in November.

Ffrench’s most recent game came against the REDBLACKS in Week 7. He had two catches for 16 yards.