CFL Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup: The heavyweight battle

WINNIPEG — The main event of Week 9 is the opening game of the week as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the BC Lions at IG Field.

The 6-1 Lions head to Winnipeg to take on the 5-2 Bombers for the second time this season in a battle for the top of the West Division. BC took the first matchup in Week 3, 30-6, putting the league on notice that they are the club to beat in the West this year.

It’ll be Dane Evans under centre this time around, however, as Vernon Adams Jr. is still nursing an injury. Evans completed 25 of 32 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions last week against Edmonton and he’ll be looking to keep that rolling against a tough Winnipeg defence on Thursday night.

Zach Collaros and co. will have to be at their best to figure out the stingy Lions defence that shut out the Elks last week (for the second time this season).

Both teams can get to the quarterback, with Winnipeg and BC tied for the league lead in sacks with 25. Mathieu Betts is on top of the CFL in that department with 10 while Willie Jefferson sits right behind with eight. Each team’s offensive line will need to be at their best to protect their respective pivots.

The Bombers are coming back from their Week 8 bye and are dangerous with a week of rest – they are 11-1 coming back from a bye since 2017. The Lions hope to make it 11-2 this week.

Game Notes:

The Lions are looking to win twice in Winnipeg in the same season for the first time since 1988. Winnipeg has won seven of the last nine games played at home vs BC. BC’s Defence / Shutouts: In 2023, the Lions have allowed only five TDs in 99 opponent possessions (5%). Last week they stopped all of Edmonton’s 13 drives. The Lions have a current streak of NO TDs allowed in the last 44 possessions back to Jul 9/23. For the season, their fie Offensive TDs allowed in seven games is on pace for the best defensive record of all-time.

With the 27-0 win last week, this is the first time that BC has ever recorded two shutouts in the same season, and the first by any CFL club since 1970. The Lions did not trail at any time in their last three games – the last time they went four in a row without trailing was in 2006. Brady Oliveira 2K?: He leads the CFL in rushing yards with 526 – but he is also No. 1 in Yards from Scrimmage with 773 (No. 2 overall in combined yards). Oliveira is on pace for just short of 2,000 scrimmage yards – the last Winnipeg player to go over 2,000 was Charles Roberts in 2006. Only three Bombers have ever had 2000+ – Roberts along with Robert Mimbs and Willard Reaves.

With a victory, the Lions can secure the season series over Winnipeg for the first time since 2017 (their last win at Winnipeg). The Blue Bombers have won six of the last eight meetings and are 13-7 vs BC back to 2014. Comparing Rest – 13 Days vs 4 Days: The Blue Bombers last played on July 20th and come in on 13 days rest. BC played last Saturday with just four off-days prior to this game. Winnipeg is 11-1 after a bye week since 2017.

The Bombers are 29-3 in their last 32 home games. Only one West Division club had won in Winnipeg in five years – since Saskatchewan in September 2018 until BC’s victory on Jun 22/23. Zach Collaros: Collaros’ record in 104 career starts is now 66-38 – in 37 starts for Winnipeg he is 32-5 in reg. season.

The CFL record for most sacks by a Canadian is held by BC’s Brent Johnson at 17 in 2005. Mathieu Betts has 10 sacks in his first seven games, a pace which would surpass Johnson’s record (who in 2005 had seven sacks after seven games). Sean Whyte No. 3: White has a current active FG made streak of 15 in a row and has missed just once this season. His 87.4% mark for his career is just behind Rene Paredes at No. 2 with 87.6%. Whyte surpassed 500 FG attempts for his career last week.

Winnipeg leads the CFL with 38 thus far, 16 more than No. 2 Saskatchewan with 22. Dane Evans: Evans came off the bench two games ago and has thrown for 549 yards and three TDs. He brings an 18-12 record as a starter.

It’s anyone’s guess as to who will take this one in this week’s Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup. Who are you siding with?

