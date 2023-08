Nine players fined from Week 8 games

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has announced that nine players have been fined from Week 8’s games.

BC Lions quarterback Dane Evans and wide receivers Jevon Cottoy, Keon Hatcher, Alexander Hollins, Lucky Whitehead and Justin McInnis have been fined for violating the league’s security protocol by entering a designated fan-only area in a visiting stadium.

BC Lions defensive lineman Amir Siddiqi has been fined for an unnecessary hit on Edmonton Elks linebacker Eli Mencer.

Montreal Alouettes offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage has been fined for striking Calgary Stampeders linebacker Micah Awe.

Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson has been fined for a low hit on Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.