Tiger-Cats, Condell agree to mutually part ways

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday that the club and assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Tommy Condell have mutually agreed to part ways.

The team also announced that senior assistant coach Scott Milanovich will take over the club’s play calling duties.

“This day is quite difficult. Tommy is someone I have known since 2013. He is an exceptional man whose work ethic and creativity are second to none. His history with Hamilton as a coordinator and development of quarterbacks is undeniably impressive. In 2019, he was able to produce on short notice when he took over as our OC, something very few people in this profession could, helping us offensively to a 15-3 regular season record,” said Orlondo Steinauer, president of football operations and head coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“He has been on our Ticats coaching staff for seven seasons and has been part of four Eastern Division Championship teams. No doubt, Tommy has played a key role in the organization’s development of excellence. We thank him and his family for their great contributions and wish them well in the future.”

RELATED

» MMQB: Who’s in the running for Most Outstanding Canadian?

» Sign up to watch games for free on CFL+

» Get your tickets for 2023 games now

Milanovich has over 20 years coaching experience, including 11 seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders (2003), Montreal Alouettes (2007-11) and Toronto Argonauts (2012-16).

The Butler Pennsylvania is a three-time Grey Cup Champion (2009, ’10, ’12) and was named the CFL’s Coach of the Year in 2012.

He previously spent time as a quarterbacks coach in the National Football League with the Indianapolis Colts (2021-22) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19).

The Tiger-Cats, 3-5, are on a Week 10 bye and return to the field in Week 11 when they host the Edmonton Elks on August 17.