Tre Ford to start for Elks on Thursday

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks are going National at quarterback.

Pivot Tre Ford will start for the Green and Gold as they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday at Commonwealth Stadium for Week 10, the team announced on Monday.

Ford was selected by Elks in the 2022 CFL Draft (eighth overall) but suffered a collarbone injury in his second career start. The signal-caller made 10 appearances after returning from injury in 2022, throwing for 461 yards and two touchdowns.

Edmonton has started quarterbacks Taylor Cornelius and Jarret Doege so far this season as the team continues to try to finds its way after an 0-8 start. The former has completed 101 of 173 passes for 1,250 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions, while the latter is 42-of-65 for 587 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Ford’s first challenge will be against a Blue Bombers team coming off a 50-14 win over the BC Lions to move to first place in the West Division.

Elks and Bombers kick off Week 10 on Thursday, July 10, at 9:00 p.m. E.T. This game is available to International fans on CFL+. Canadians can watch it on TSN and U.S. fans can watch it on CBS Sports.