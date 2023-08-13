Kelly, Daniels’ chemistry proves unstoppable in Argos win

TORONTO – When a quarterback and a receiver have undeniable chemistry, the results usually prove to be victorious.

Just ask Chad Kelly and DaVaris Daniels, who combined for three touchdowns in the Toronto Argonauts’ 44-31 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS to stay perfect at home.

Kelly was on a tear with 417 passing yards, completing 21 of 28 attempts for four touchdowns, with three of those scores thanks to the brilliance of Daniels, who hauled in six receptions for 180 yards including a 60-yard grab.

“We’ve been working since February, going back to even last year, we’ve just been together, just trying to find that chemistry, and tonight it showed,” Kelly told TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde after the win.

“He obviously made plays and I had to find him, I just think the wide receivers did a phenomenal job, DD included.”

While Kelly and Daniels accounted for three of the team’s four scores, every corner of Toronto’s offensive game was locked in as they defeated the REDBLACKS.

Whether it was the offensive line blocking to give Kelly time in the pocket, to running backs like Andrew Harris making up yards on the ground to grind for a first down, each person on the field executed their job in the win.

“The offensive line stepped up tremendously, it made my job easy back there, I think that the wide receivers did a fantastic job of getting open, when we needed to run the game we got physical,” said Kelly.

“Overall guys were focused this week, there was a heightened sense of urgency and it paid off this week.”

Despite the win for the Argos, the momentum shift was not a given as the lead changed five times with the REDBLACKS jumping out to a 10-0 start at the beginning of the game.

But as the top team in the East Division, the Argos know what it takes to win, and even in moments where plays did not materialize or the score wasn’t in their favour, the team kept rallying around each other to secure a win in front of the home crowd.

“We knew this was going to be a four quarter game, I gave them one in the second quarter, I just didn’t see the defender,” said Kelly.

“The guys were like, ‘Hey, we’re good, let’s keep stepping on the toes and keep active,’ and that’s what we did.”