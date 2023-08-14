Alouettes sign American QB Reece Udinski

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed American quarterback Reece Udinski, the team announced on Monday.

Udinski (six-foot-four, 224 pounds) played for the Richmond Spiders in 2022. The native of North Wales, PA, posted a 9-4-0 record, completing 377 passes on 514 attempts. He threw for 3,612 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was named to the All-CAA first team and won the Dudley Award, which is given to the best football player in the State of Virginia. He was also a finalist for the Walter Payton Trophy, awarded to offensive player of the year in the country.

RELATED

» Caleb Evans leads Als past Riders in first ’23 start

» Evans, Fletcher step up for Als in win over Riders

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

The 24-year-old was also a member of the University of Maryland Terrapins in 2021 and played for the VMI Keydets from 2017 to 2020. In 35 games with these two institutions, he completed 782 passes on 1270 attempts for 7,860 yards and 48 touchdowns.

He participated in the Seattle Seahawks’ minicamp in 2023.

The Alouettes are coming off three straight wins and will try to make it four in a row as they travel to Ottawa to face the REDBLACKS on Saturday, Aug. 19 in Week 11.