Checking Down: Collaros misses practice on Tuesday

TORONTO — It has been a busy week on the news front with quarterback Zach Collaros leaving the game against the Edmonton Elks in Week 10 with a neck injury and missing two days of practice ahead of the matchup against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders also made headlines by trading with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for quarterback Antonio Pipkin, while the Stampeders brought back American defensive back Shaquille Richardson and head coach Jason Maas announced that quarterback Cody Fajardo will once again be a game-time decision for the Alouettes.

To get you up to date with everything that is happening around the league, we are Checking Down from Week 11:

BC LIONS

– The BC Lions have added American defensive lineman Nick Usher to the practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday. Usher (six-foot-four, 256 pounds) joins the Lions after suiting up in 32 games over the last three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes while registering 68 defensive tackles and seven sacks (CFL.ca).

– BCLions.com’s Matt Baker spoke to quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. ahead of the matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday in Regina (BCLions.com).

– Former Lions’ quarterback Nathan Rourke is still causing buzz after a highlight-reel play with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars in preseason, writes Patrick Johnston (The Province).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Shaquille Richardson, the team announced on Wednesday. It’s a return to the Red and White for Richardson, who originally signed with Calgary in 2015 and appeared in 27 regular-season games with the Stampeders over the 2016 and 2017 seasons (CFL.ca).

– The Stamps will honour the 1998 Grey Cup championship team during Friday’s game versus the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at McMahon Stadium (Salim Valji, TSN.ca).

“One. Damn. Chance.” “How long will it be acceptable to not win the championship?” 25 yrs later, some words still resonate. Calgary Stampeders will honour 98 Grey Cup team Friday.…I spoke w/ plyrs about its legacy & the memorable pre-Grey Cup speech🔽https://t.co/RRZbmZkJ4q — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) August 16, 2023

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks and Victor Cui have mutually agreed parted ways, the team announced on Tuesday (CFL.ca).

– Receiver Eugene Lewis (knee) was a full participant all week and will be available for the game on Thursday (CFL.ca).

– Tre Ford and the Elks offence put together an efficient outing according to PFF in the loss to the Blue Bombers in Week 10.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The Saskatchewan Roughriders acquired quarterback Antonio Pipkin from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for Global punter Kaare Vedvik, both teams announced on Sunday (CFL.ca).

– Pipkin joins a long list of Roughriders’ quarterbacks throughout franchise history, writes Rob Vanstone (Riderville.com).

– Wide receiver Jerreth Sterns has caught 10 of 13 passes in two games for the Roughriders this season and is featured as an under-the-radar pick for this week’s Fantasy Sleepers (CFL.ca).

A story 303 chapters in the making 📚 Rob Vanstone recently dove into the history of quarterbacks for the Roughriders, dating back to the franchise’s formation as the Regina Rugby Club (RRC) in 1910. 🤓 https://t.co/jAqIf14LSc pic.twitter.com/Oo4WRdxV27 — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) August 16, 2023

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Ed Tait brings you 10 numbers to examine as the Blue Bombers hit the halfway mark of the season (BlueBombers.com).

– Quarterback Zach Collaros has missed the first two days of practice ahead of the matchup against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday (CFL.ca).

Zach Collaros not practising for a second straight day. He’s again here mirroring Dru Brown and Dakota Prukop but not in football gear@Wpg_BlueBombers — Ed Tait (@EdTaitWFC) August 15, 2023

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Tiger-Cats are coming off a bye as they prepare to face the Edmonton Elks on Thursday in Week 11 with a new play caller and punter (Steve Milton, Hamilton Spectator).

– Quarterback Taylor Powell talks about his growth since his first start with the Ticats, how it’s been to work with new play-caller Scott Milanovich, the second matchup against the Elks in 2023 and more (Ticats.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Toronto Argonauts have reclaimed the throne in the latest edition of our Power Rankings (CFL.ca).

– Quarterback Chad Kelly continues to find success for the Argonauts and is drawing lofty comparisons after guiding his team to a 7-1 record so far in 2023 (Steve Simmons, Toronto Sun).

the return and the reaction 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kd4saUPvt6 — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) August 15, 2023

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– REDBLACKS’ general manager Shawn Burke is trying to create sustainable success at the nation’s capital after Ottawa finished last in the East Division in the last four seasons (TSN.ca).

– Giving up big plays has been a problem for Ottawa’s defence and it showed up again against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 10, writes Tim Baines (Postmedia via Ottawa Sun).

– Wide receiver Jaelon Acklin remains patient and believes he’s well on his way to a special relationship with Dustin Crum, and is looking to kick things into high gear to make some magic (Frankie Benvenuti, OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Als’ quarterback Cody Fajardo will once again be a game-time decision against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday, according to head coach Jason Maas (TSN.ca).

– Defensive back Reggie Stubblefield made the CFL Honour Roll in Week 10 for his efforts in the win against the Roughriders (CFL.ca).

– The Montreal Alouettes have signed American quarterback Reece Udinski, the team announced on Monday. Udinski (six-foot-four, 224 pounds) played for the Richmond Spiders in 2022. The native of North Wales, PA, posted a 9-4-0 record, completing 377 passes on 514 attempts. He threw for 3,612 yards and 29 touchdowns.