Player Grades powered by PFF: Orimolade leading the way in the trenches

TORONTO — We were treated to plenty of big performances in Week 10 and there were handful of Toronto Argonauts among those leading the way, according to PFF’s Player Grades.
Defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade had the highest pass rush grade of the week (78.0) after his four-tackle, one-sack performance against the REDBLACKS. Linebacker Jordan Williams was the best against the run, earning a 80.8 run defence grade.
Chad Kelly was the best of the quarterbacks with a 90.8 passing grade after throwing for 417 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Three of the men in front of Kelly, Peter Nicastro (85.9), Isiah Cage (85.2), and Dejon Allen (83.9), helped the pivot to that performance and were graded the best offensive linemen at pass blocking.
Who else made the top 10 in their respective positions? Find out below.
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.
QUARTERBACK
(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Passing Yards Per Attempt
|Big Time Throws*
|Completion Percentage
|Turnover Worthy Plays**
|PFF Passing Grade
|1
|Chad Kelly (TOR)
|15.9
|2
|74.2%
|1
|90.8
|2
|Dru Brown (WPG)
|11.7
|3
|66.7%
|0
|87.3
|3
|Vernon Adams Jr. (BC)
|9.8
|3
|69.7%
|1
|82.9
|4
|Dustin Crum (OTT)
|11.2
|1
|80.8%
|0
|77.4
|5
|Tre Ford (EDM)
|11.8
|1
|75.0%
|1
|71.5
|6
|Jake Maier (CGY)
|4.3
|0
|54.5%
|1
|58.7
|7
|Caleb Evans (MTL)
|10.6
|1
|57.1%
|1
|58.0
|8
|Jake Dolegala (SSK)
|5.0
|0
|54.5%
|2
|42.1
*throws graded a 1 or higher
** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play
RECEIVER
(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|Explosive Pass Plays*
|PFF Receiving Grade
|1
|Keon Hatcher (BC)
|9
|170
|51
|5
|90.9
|2
|DaVaris Daniels (TOR)
|6
|180
|71
|5
|90.7
|3
|Jaelon Acklin (OTT)
|6
|157
|43
|4
|77.6
|4
|Alexander Hollins (BC)
|7
|80
|58
|1
|73.9
|5
|Rasheed Bailey (WPG)
|5
|85
|30
|3
|70.1
|6
|Cam Phillips (TOR)
|5
|115
|45
|4
|69.5
|7
|Nic Demski (WPG)
|3
|61
|4
|2
|68.3
|8
|Marken Michel (CGY)
|4
|35
|4
|1
|66.5
|9
|Jerreth Sterns (SSK)
|4
|41
|27
|1
|65.7
|10
|Tre Odoms-Dukes (CGY)
|4
|30
|24
|0
|65.0
*plays 15+ yards
RUNNING BACK
(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Missed Tackles Forced
|Explosive Runs*
|Rushing First Downs
|PFF Rushing Grade
|1
|Brady Oliveira (WPG)
|1
|4
|5
|86.3
|2
|Jeshrun Antwi (MTL)
|1
|1
|1
|79.3
|3
|AJ Ouellette (TOR)
|5
|2
|4
|78.5
|4
|Ka’Deem Carey (CGY)
|1
|0
|1
|77.3
|5
|Walter Fletcher (MTL)
|3
|2
|3
|74.7
|6
|Taquan Mizzell Sr. (BC)
|0
|0
|3
|74.3
|7
|Jamal Morrow (SSK)
|3
|3
|6
|71.9
|8
|Shannon Brooks (EDM)
|2
|1
|1
|71.7
|9
|Dedrick Mills (CGY)
|1
|0
|3
|70.4
|10
|Devonte Williams (OTT)
|1
|2
|2
|66.2
*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards
OFFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Pass Blocking Snaps
|QB Pressured Allowed*
|Pressure Percentage Allowed**
|PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|1
|Peter Nicastro (TOR)
|30
|0
|0.0%
|85.9
|2
|Isiah Cage (TOR)
|25
|0
|0.0%
|85.2
|3
|Dejon Allen (TOR)
|29
|0
|0.0%
|83.9
|4
|Jermarcus Hardrick (WPG)
|31
|0
|0.0%
|76.9
|5
|Jarell Broxton (BC)
|36
|1
|2.8%
|74.8
|6
|Geoff Gray (WPG)
|31
|0
|0.0%
|72.1
|7
|Darius Ciraco (TOR)
|29
|1
|3.5%
|70.5
|8
|Dino Boyd (OTT)
|40
|1
|2.5%
|68.4
|9
|Patrick Neufeld (WPG)
|31
|1
|3.2%
|66.5
|10
|Michael Couture (BC)
|38
|3
|7.9%
|64.6
*sacks + hits + hurries
**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps
DEFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Sacks
|Total Pressures Generated*
|Hurries**
|PFF Pass Rush Grade
|1
|Folarin Orimolade (TOR)
|1
|2
|1
|78.0
|2
|Julian Howsare (CGY)
|0
|3
|2
|71.9
|3
|Mathieu Betts (BC)
|0
|5
|2
|71.5
|4
|Amir Siddiq (BC)
|1
|4
|3
|70.5
|5
|Jake Ceresna (EDM)
|0
|4
|4
|69.0
|6
|Mustafa Johnson (MTL)
|0
|1
|1
|68.9
|6
|Mike Rose (CGY)
|1
|4
|2
|68.9
|8
|David Menard (BC)
|0
|3
|2
|66.6
|9
|Dewayne Hendrix (TOR)
|0
|3
|3
|63.8
|10
|Jamal Davis II (MTL)
|0
|4
|2
|63.7
*sacks + hits + hurries
**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up
DEFENSIVE BACK
(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Targeted In Coverage*
|Receptions Allowed
|Interceptions
|PFF Coverage Grade
|1
|Reggie Stubblefield (MTL)
|4
|0
|0
|86.5
|2
|Cariel Brooks (OTT)
|3
|1
|1
|85.9
|3
|Marc-Antoine Duquoy (MTL)
|2
|1
|0
|82.8
|4
|Garry Peters (BC)
|3
|1
|1
|79.9
|5
|Jamal Peters (TOR)
|1
|1
|0
|75.6
|6
|Kabion Ento (MTL)
|4
|2
|1
|75.2
|7
|Royce Metchie (TOR)
|0
|0
|0
|72.4
|7
|Kordell Rodgers (MTL)
|3
|2
|0
|72.4
|9
|DaShaun Amos (TOR)
|4
|3
|0
|70.4
|10
|Mike Jones (BC)
|4
|3
|0
|69.8
*primary coverage
LINEBACKER
(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Run Defence Snaps
|Stops*
|PFF Run Defence Grade
|1
|Jordan Williams (TOR)
|13
|2
|80.8
|2
|Adarius Pickett (TOR)
|14
|1
|76.4
|3
|Larry Dean (SSK)
|26
|2
|75.7
|4
|Micah Awe (CGY)
|15
|2
|75.3
|5
|Kobe Williams (CGY)
|15
|0
|74.1
|5
|Jovan Santos-Knox (OTT)
|21
|2
|74.1
|7
|Cameron Judge (CGY)
|13
|0
|72.5
|8
|Kyrie Wilson (WPG)
|15
|2
|68.6
|9
|Tyrice Beverette (MTL)
|21
|1
|68.2
|10
|Titus Wall (CGY)
|15
|0
|65.3
*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)