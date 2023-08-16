Stamps bring back American DB Shaquille Richardson

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Shaquille Richardson, the team announced on Wednesday.

It’s a return to the Red and White for Richardson, who originally signed with Calgary in 2015 and appeared in 27 regular-season games with the Stampeders over the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

After a stint in the National Football League, Richardson joined the Toronto Argonauts in 2019. He played 29 regular-season games over three seasons for the Argos and was a member of Toronto’s Grey Cup-winning team in 2022.

During his Canadian Football League career, Richardson has played 56 regular-season games and recorded 133 defensive tackles including six tackles for loss, 18 special-teams stops, one sack, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 16 knockdowns and 10 interceptions including two pick-sixes. Richardson was an East Division all-star with the Argos in 2021.

In four career post-season games, Richardson has recorded seven tackles and one interception.

The University of Arizona alum has spent NFL time with Pittsburgh, Arizona, Tennessee, Carolina and Oakland and also played with the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football.

The Stampeders also announced they have released national long snapper Maxime Latour, who was active for the past two games as a replacement for the injured Aaron Crawford.

Calgary returns home for Week 11 to host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, Aug. 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.