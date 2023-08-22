Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Powell looking for second passing TD

Not quite perfect, but Blitz Picks will gladly take an 8-2 record in Week 11. With our record now at 65-45, let’s see if Week 12 can finally be the one where perfection resides.

RELATED

» Join CFL Game Zone to play CFL Blitz Picks!

» Start vs. Sit: Hollins a play at receiver

» Fantasy Projections: Oliveira keeps delivering

1) Will Montreal’s Austin Mack have more or less than 99.5 receiving yards against

Winnipeg on Thursday?

Yes. Mack has four 100-yard games this season, with two in the past three games. He also has

seven receptions of better than 30 yards along with leading the league with 289 yards after the

catch, so the numbers point favorably with him.

2) Will Winnipeg’s defence force more than 1.5 turnovers this week against Montreal?

Yes. The Blue Bombers are second in the league with 27 forced turnovers and will face pivot Cody Fajardo ($13,500) trying to regain the chemistry with his receivers after returning from injury.

3) Will AJ Ouellette or Ka’Deem Carey have more rushing yards this week?

Take Ouellette, who comes into Week 12 as the league’s third-leading rusher. Carey, who

returned to the Stamps lineup last week, rushed for 28 yards on 10 carries and will still have to

contend with Dedrick Mills ($12,000) taking snaps away from him. Calgary’s running back also didn’t practice on Monday and Tuesday and might not be available for the game on Friday.

4) Will Calgary’s Rene Paredes kick more than 3.5 field goals on Friday against Toronto?

No. As impressive as Paredes has been this season, the Stampeders would love to see him

kicking more PATs considering that Calgary’s offence has scored just one major in their last three

games.

5) Will Toronto’s Chad Kelly throw for more or less than 249.5 yards this week against

Calgary?

Yes. Don’t count on Kelly repeating his 417-yard effort in Week 10, but he should be able to

cross the 249.5-yard barrier against a Stampeders defence that has had too much pressure

placed upon them due to the struggles of the offence.

6) Will Hamilton’s Taylor Powell throw his second touchdown pass of the season this

week against BC?

Yes. Entering this Week, Powell has attempted 101 passes since tossing a major on his first

CFL throw. Eventually, the Tiger-Cats will celebrate with the rookie. That time will be on

Saturday.

7) How many sacks will BC’s Mathieu Betts get against Hamilton on Saturday? More than

1.5 or less than 1.5?

More. Betts has been relatively quiet since a dominating start to the season, but facing a Tiger-Cats

offence that will likely be forced to play from behind will offer Betts the opportunity to add to his

total of 11 sacks.

8) Will Edmonton end its home losing streak on Sunday?

YES. Sunday, August 27, 2023, will mark the end of the Elks’ record-setting misfortune at The

Brick. When it happens, fans should be forgiven this one time for rushing the field.

9) Will Ottawa’s Dustin Crum lead his team in rushing yards on Sunday?

No. Facing the league’s worst run defence in Edmonton will allow Crum to add to his rushing

numbers, but this is a good week to go with REDBLACKS RB Devonte Williams ($10,100) in

CFL fantasy play.

10) How many receiving touchdowns will Edmonton’s Steven Dunbar Jr. score this week

against Ottawa? More than 1.5 or less than 1.5?

Less. There’s an excellent chance an Elks receiver has a huge evening against the league’s

worst pass defence, and while Dunbar is a viable choice to be that receiver, the smart play will

be on Eugene Lewis ($13,000) lighting it up.