Fantasy Projections: Oliveira keeps delivering

Going into Week 12 of CFL fantasy, we can see the present along with glimpses of the future of the league. Consider this week as a solid example of the two melding together to make winners out of fantasy users.

Quarterbacks

1) Chad Kelly, Toronto, $15,000 Salary (23.3 Projected Fantasy Points): Don’t forget that Kelly was on his way to a huge fantasy outing before being injured in the previous meeting against the Stampeders in Week 9. Look for him to pop at least 25 FP for the fifth time this season.

2) Vernon Adams Jr., BC, $15,000 Salary (18.4): Had the Lions rallied to top the Roughriders in Week 11, Adams’ gritty 455-yard effort might have been the stuff of legend. That said, count on Adams to crack 25 FP for a third straight game.

3) Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (17.0): The Blue Bombers get their leader back into the lineup in time for what could be a Grey Cup Final preview. He’s got too much firepower to not return to the form that had him score at least 17 fantasy points in four straight games between Weeks 5-9.

4) Tre Ford, Edmonton, $9,000 Salary (14.0): Although his fantasy numbers don’t show it, Ford is averaging 10.7 yards per pass. That number is the reason to consider Ford in your lineup when he faces a REDBLACKS pass defence that has allowed a league-high 17 touchdown passes and 27 completions of better than 30 yards.

5) Dustin Crum, Ottawa, $10,100 Salary (17.1): Oh, you’re going to love Crum in the open field against Edmonton’s league-worst run defence, but the lack of passing majors is why Crum’s numbers aren’t as solid as they should be.

Running Backs

1) Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (16.6): He’s delivered seven straight games of double-digit fantasy numbers and did rush for 139 yards the previous meeting against the Alouettes in Week 4. If you’re going to anchor your ground game before someone, Oliveira is that man.

2) James Butler, Hamilton, $13,000 Salary (17.9): Butler has the highest projection among Week 12 RBs, which indicates we’re not concerned about his numbers despite the Ticats having the second fewest rushing yards in the league. He’ll have extra motivation in facing his former BC teammates.

3) AJ Ouellette, Toronto, $14,200 Salary (12.3): Perhaps his Week 11 major — his first since Week 4 — might be a sign that Ouellette can regain his sense for the goal line. Calgary is seventh in rushing yards allowed, setting the stage for Ouellette to exceed his projection.

4) Devonte Williams, Ottawa, $11,100 Salary (9.1): It’s Williams’ turn to face the Elks run defence; usually, that means being atop the rankings here, but the presence of Dustin Crum could suppress what Williams could do.

5) Taquan Mizzell, BC, $11,600 Salary (11.4): There is some risk here. The Tiger-Cats are eighth in run defence, but the Lions run the ball a league-low 31.4 percent of the time, meaning Mizell will have to maximize his opportunities to approach his projection.

Receivers

1) Keon Hatcher, BC, $13,500 Salary (18.9): Fantasy users of Hatcher have benefited from his 53.4 fantasy points in the past two games. We’re banking on a third straight game of at least 20 FP from Hatcher this week.

2) Austin Mack, Montreal, $11,800 Salary (15.2): At this point, you should know it doesn’t matter who’s throwing the ball to Mack. He continues to be a mark of consistency, having scored at least 12.6 fantasy points in all but one game he’s played this season.

3) Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg, $14,000 Salary (15.6): We were all disappointed by the lack of production from Schoen and the Bombers receivers in Week 11. Even against the Als’ league-leading pass defence, the return of Zach Collaros will heal Schoen’s fantasy numbers.

4) Alexander Hollins, BC, $14,500 Salary (15.7): Yes, Keon Hatcher has been lethal the past two games, but Hollins has scored 50.1 FP in the same span. Indeed, fantasy happiness is having a Lions receiver anchoring your lineup.

5) Eugene Lewis, Edmonton, $13,000 Salary (9.1): We haven’t seen THE Eugene Lewis since his 25.8 FP effort in Week 1. He’s healthy and faces Ottawa’s pass-friendly defence, which gives us confidence the All-Star will put up elite numbers this week.

6) Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $13,000 Salary (16.0): As mentioned in the Schoen comment, Bombers receivers were a Week 11 letdown. Demski will return to the pace he had prior to last week when he had four straight games with at least 18.5 FP.

7) DaVaris Daniels, Toronto, $12,800 Salary (14.4): Unlikely that Daniels delivers another 42 FP performance, but he does appear to be the receiver of choice in an Argos offence that has five players who could easily fill this spot.

8) Kenny Lawler, Winnipeg, $10,500 Salary (14.9): Only the aforementioned Daniels averages more yards per catch (21.6) than Lawler’s 20.1 rate. Lawler averages 18.1 yards per route, so it doesn’t take a high volume of targets for Lawler to rack up solid fantasy numbers.

9) Tyler Snead, Montreal, $9,400 Salary (14.0): Snead is beginning to look like an East Division version of Demski with his stellar efficiency (165.1) and ability to work the middle of the field (12.1 average yards per route). He’s a low-key East Division All-Star candidate.

10) Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $10,000 Salary (13.5): Sunday’s REDBLACKS-Elks game has offensive slugfest written all over it. That said, you’ll want a piece of Hardy.

11) Tim White, Hamilton, $13,000 Salary (10.1): How refreshing it was to see White score 19.1 FP in Week 11, his best outing since Week 6. Tyler Powell will look in his direction often against the Lions.

12) Reggie Begelton, Calgary, $13,000 Salary (12.9): The Stampeders will need Jake Maier to shake out of his recent funk. Facing an Argos pass defence that is eighth in yards allowed could be the tonic he and Begelton need to get Calgary’s offence restarted.

Defences

1) BC, $10,300 Salary (15.2): The Lions face a rookie pivot who hasn’t thrown for a major in nearly a month. Don’t be shocked if the defence finds its way into the end zone.

2) Toronto, $10,300 Salary (14.4): Not only do the Argos come off an open week, they do so against a Stampeders offence that has just one offensive touchdown in their last three games.

3) Winnipeg, $9,900 Salary (12.9): The Bombers square off against an Alouettes offence that turned into a season-best 19.0 FP for them in Week 4. A repeat is possible, especially if backup Caleb Evans gets another start for Montreal.

4) Ottawa, $10,400 Salary (11.6): A boom or bust unit, the REDBLACKS get an Elks offence that has slowly found themselves but remains tied for the league lead with 27 turnovers lost.