Ticats’ Injury Report: Godwin a full participant on Tues.

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday against the BC Lions at BC Place.

The Ticats were without defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo (non-football related) to start their week. Defensive lineman Jarrod Hewitt (healthy scratch) and wide receiver Terry Godwin II (illness) were full participants on Tuesday.

The Lions did not take to the field on Tuesday and therefore do not have a report to share. They’ll begin practising on Wednesday.