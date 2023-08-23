Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 23, 2023

REDBLACKS, Elks Injury Report: Dandridge, Addison full participants on Wed.

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and the Edmonton Elks have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium.

In Ottawa, the REDBLACKS welcomed defensive back Brandin Dandridge (foot) back to practice as a full participant. Wide receiver Bralon Addison (Achilles) was also a full participant. Linebacker Frankie Griffin (head), wide receiver Nate Behar (Achilles) and defensive back Tobias Harris (ribs) all sat out on Wednesday.

The Elks began their week without kicker Dean Faithfull (ankle), linebacker Eli Mencer (calf) and defensive lineman Daniel Ross (elbow).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Bralon Addison WR Achilles Full
Frankie Griffin LB Head DNP
Deshawn Stevens LB Head Limited
Douglas Coleman DB Head Limited
Brandin Dandridge DB Foot Full
Nate Behar WR Achilles DNP
Tobias Harris DB Ribs DNP
Zack Pelehos OL Healthy scratch Full

 

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Woodly Appolon LB Healthy Scratch Full
Dean Faithfull K Ankle DNP
Eli Mencer LB Calf DNP
Daniel Ross DL Elbow DNP
Josiah St. John OL Hand Full

