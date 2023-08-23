REDBLACKS, Elks Injury Report: Dandridge, Addison full participants on Wed.

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and the Edmonton Elks have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium.

In Ottawa, the REDBLACKS welcomed defensive back Brandin Dandridge (foot) back to practice as a full participant. Wide receiver Bralon Addison (Achilles) was also a full participant. Linebacker Frankie Griffin (head), wide receiver Nate Behar (Achilles) and defensive back Tobias Harris (ribs) all sat out on Wednesday.

The Elks began their week without kicker Dean Faithfull (ankle), linebacker Eli Mencer (calf) and defensive lineman Daniel Ross (elbow).