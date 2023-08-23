REDBLACKS, Elks Injury Report: Dandridge, Addison full participants on Wed.

Injury Reports August 23, 2023
- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Where To Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
- Forums
Follow CFL
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and the Edmonton Elks have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium.
In Ottawa, the REDBLACKS welcomed defensive back Brandin Dandridge (foot) back to practice as a full participant. Wide receiver Bralon Addison (Achilles) was also a full participant. Linebacker Frankie Griffin (head), wide receiver Nate Behar (Achilles) and defensive back Tobias Harris (ribs) all sat out on Wednesday.
The Elks began their week without kicker Dean Faithfull (ankle), linebacker Eli Mencer (calf) and defensive lineman Daniel Ross (elbow).
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|Game Status
|Bralon Addison
|WR
|Achilles
|Full
|Frankie Griffin
|LB
|Head
|DNP
|Deshawn Stevens
|LB
|Head
|Limited
|Douglas Coleman
|DB
|Head
|Limited
|Brandin Dandridge
|DB
|Foot
|Full
|Nate Behar
|WR
|Achilles
|DNP
|Tobias Harris
|DB
|Ribs
|DNP
|Zack Pelehos
|OL
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|Game Status
|Woodly Appolon
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Dean Faithfull
|K
|Ankle
|DNP
|Eli Mencer
|LB
|Calf
|DNP
|Daniel Ross
|DL
|Elbow
|DNP
|Josiah St. John
|OL
|Hand
|Full