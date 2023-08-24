CFL.ca Game Notes: Who wins Week 12’s East vs. West battle?

TORONTO — It’s a West versus East showdown as all four matchups in Week 12 feature teams from opposing divisions going head to head. It’s the first time that happens since Week 4 of last year when the West swept the East with three games being decided in the final three minutes.

It all starts on Thursday with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers coming off four straight wins and trying to hold on to first place in the West Division as they host a surging Montreal Alouettes team that is also coming off four consecutive victories. Even more impressive is the fact that both teams have accomplished that streak partially with their starting quarterbacks Zach Collaros and Cody Fajardo out of the lineup. Both veterans will return this week in a matchup between two of the best defences in the CFL. Winnipeg is second in net offence yards allowed with 304.4 yards per game while Montreal is third with 316.1.

Friday features a rematch of Week 9 with the Toronto Argonauts looking to get one back against the Calgary Stampeders at BMO Field. The Argos lost the previous matchup 20-7 as quarterback Chad Kelly had to leave the game with an injury. Toronto’s pivot is having himself a season as the unquestioned starter for the Double Blue with a league-best 70.9 completion percentage to go along 18 total touchdowns to only five interceptions. Stamps’ quarterback Jake Maier meanwhile has not been able to find a lot of success through the air lately, failing to break the 200-yard mark in the last three games. Last time Maier faced the Argos he did come away with the win and put forth an efficient outing by completing 22 of 24 passes.

The weekend starts with a game between two teams coming off losses in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and BC Lions. The Ticats dropped a home game to the Edmonton Elks and continue to search for answers on both sides of the ball. One of them could be the play of running back James Butler, who’s coming off one of his best performances of the season where he tallied 146 yards and a major. He’ll be even more motivated to face his former team the Lions, who are coming off a loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Leos fell short on a late comeback attempt after trailing by 18 points entering the fourth quarter and cutting the lead down to five at Mosaic Stadium. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was under pressure all game but still managed to finish with 455 yards and three touchdowns.

Week 12 ends with a matchup between a suddenly hot Elks team against the Ottawa REDBLACKS coming off yet another close loss. Edmonton is looking to break a streak of 22 straight losses at home and have momentum on their side. Pivot Tre Ford was inserted in the lineup and gave new life to the Green and Gold in the last two games, including their first win of the season in Week 11 against the Ticats that saw Ford being named CFL Player of the Week. The REDBLACKS meanwhile are coming off four straight losses with three of them being decided by four points or less. They had a chance to take down the Alouettes at home last week but ended up allowing a late comeback despite leading after three quarters.

STREAKING TEAMS MEET AT IG FIELD

Both Winnipeg and Montreal enter Week 12 with four game win streaks.

The two teams met in Week 4 during a downpour in Montreal where Winnipeg won 17-3. The game was delayed 1:42 minutes due weather.

Montreal has won seven of their last eight road games. The team won last year at IG Field 20-17 (OT).

The Alouettes are looking for their first five-game winning streak since 2014, when they won six consecutive games from September 21 to November 2.

Cody Fajardo is 2-7 in 9 career starts versus Winnipeg – the most losses to a single team. On the other side, Zach Collaros is 7-7 in 14 career starts versus Montreal – also the most losses to a single team.

Austin Mack is on pace for 96 catches for 1,546 yards this season. His pace would set new records for receiving yards and for receptions by a first year player. The receptions record is held by Derel Walker (89) and the receiving yards record by Matt Clark (1,530).

Through 11 games last season, Dalton Schoen had 39 catches for 698 yards. This year he has 40 catches for 705 yards including 17 receptions for clutch second down conversions.

