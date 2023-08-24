Three players fined following Week 11 games

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has announced that three players have been fined following Week 11’s games.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Javien Elliott has been fined for a high hit on Edmonton Elks wide receiver Dillon Mitchell.

Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker T.J. Brunson has been fined for a high hit on BC Lions wide receiver/return specialist Terry Williams.

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II has been fined for late and unnecessary contact on BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.