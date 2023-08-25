Boatmen win aerial duel against Stampeders on Friday

TORONTO — Damonte Coxie and the Toronto Argonauts were ready to respond when their backs were against the wall on Friday at BMO Field.

Double Blue jumped to a 14-0 lead against the Calgary Stampeders before seeing the visitors storm back to take a 21-17 lead with under a minute to go in the first half.

That was more than enough time for Coxie and Chad Kelly to connect on a 67-yard touchdown that gave the home team momentum going into halftime in the eventual 39-31 Argonauts’ win.

“That’s what we we practice for, the clutch moments,” said Coxie to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti after the game. “We do a lot of crunch-time practice to keep us focused for when the game is tight.”

Overall the receiver finished with 102 yards on only three catches as Toronto went deep multiple times in the winning effort. Kelly threw for 361 yards and three majors – to Coxie, running back Andrew Harris and receiver DaVaris Daniels – and completed passes to nine different pass catchers, highlighting the Argonauts skill-position depth.

Despite all that talent and production – to go alongside a league-best 8-1 record in Week 12 -, Coxie and the Argos can rely on their leaders to not let it get to their heads.

“We have good confidence but (Kelly) and coach (Ryan Dinwiddie) keep everybody humble. We just know to do our job and what we practiced to do.”

It wasn’t only Toronto that put on a passing show on Friday night. The Stampeders led by Jake Maier also found success with the deep passing game as the pivot finished with a 25-of-42 for 387 yards and four touchdowns statline.

Receiver Reggie Begelton led the way for the Stamps receiving corps with 203 yards and two majors as both teams went blow for blow until an 86-yard touchdown return by Javon Leake gave the home team a final lead.

The Argonauts will try to continue a successful 2023 campaign as they visit the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton on Monday, Sep 4, in the first game of the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend doubleheader.