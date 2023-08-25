Complete Bombers team shines in win

WINNIPEG — Zach Collaros didn’t mince words when he assessed his game on Thursday night.

“I put our team in a bad spot there twice — three times, really — in the first half,” Collaros told TSN’s John Lu after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers had rolled to a 47-17 win over the visiting Montreal Alouettes.

Collaros threw a pair of uncharacteristic pick sixes in the first half, including his first pass of the night, which was snagged by Als’ linebacker Tyrell Richards for a 40-yard touchdown. Marc Antoine Dequoy got him in the second quarter and returned it 57 yards for the major. It was part of a three-interception first half for the league’s two-time reigning Most Outstanding Player.

“The (interception) that wasn’t returned for a touchdown took points off the board for us,” Collaros said. “Hats off to our defence and the guys around me for picking me up. It’s not an individual sport but I put them in a bad spot with some bad decisions.”

Despite the shaky moments in the first half, Collaros continued to sling the ball. With those three first half interceptions, he continued to look for the big plays. As the Bombers’ defence dug in and forced three turnovers of their own in a key third quarter stretch, Collaros and the offence made the Alouettes pay, putting points on the board with each one and blowing the game open in the process.

“They were unbelievable,” Collaros said of the defence. “They give up three points tonight. They gave up what, three points last week too? They’re unbelievable.”

Lu pointed out that the Bombers’ defence hasn’t given up a touchdown in eight quarters now.

“They’re obviously super talented, but they’re also smart,” Collaros said. “They understand what their jobs are, what they’re trying to do week-to-week. It’s tough to practise against. They’re great, really good.”

Bombers’ running back Brady Oliveira was a beneficiary of Collaros’ work and the tireless effort of the offensive line. He had 18 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for six yards and a touchdown in the win. With Collaros caught often by a sharp Als’ defence in the first half, Oliveira said there was never any panic on the sideline.

“Ebbs and flows of a football game, right?” Oliveira said to Lu.

“When things are going down and we’re making some mistakes and shooting ourselves in the foot, there’s no panic on the sideline. It’s pretty cool to be a part of that.

“Our defence is playing phenomenal. Our offensive line is doing a terrific job. They’re grinding people from from start to finish for entire four quarters. Playing bully ball, making people earn their paycheques. It’s fun to watch that group go and once they’re in a rhythm, it’s hard to stop them. Big ups to the line for allowing me to get to the second level and do what I do. I’m truly blessed.”

The Bombers head into their OK Tire Labour Day Weekend matchup a week from Sunday, when they make their annual trip to Mosaic Stadium to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders.